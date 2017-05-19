Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium made tax-free in Maharashtra and Gujarat

Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama were one of the firsts to bring the review of the much talked about Hindi Medium, that starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar. With the pre-release buzz surrounding the film being extremely positive, the movie is reportedly getting geared to do exceptional business at the Box-Office.

The latest update on Hindi Medium is that, the film has now been made tax-free by the government of Maharashtra and Gujrat. The film’s producers Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar thanked the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat for making the movie tax free. Bhushan Kumar said, “I would like to personally thank the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani for making this happen. We hope that the movie now reaches out to more and more people and they enjoy the film.”

Meanwhile, Hindi Medium’s hero Irrfan Khan said that this (making the film tax free) was a great step and that more people would watch the movie as it has been made tax-free now. He hoped that the film got tax exemption in other states as well.

Besides Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, Hindi Medium also starred Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role. While Hindi Medium has been directed by Saket Chaudhary the film releases today.