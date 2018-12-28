Here’s how Katrina Kaif got over her phobia of parties

This Christmas Katrina Kaif decided to wash away her prevalent phobia of celebration and parties which dates back to her birthday in July 2008 when her then-boyfriend Salman Khan had a public spat with Shah Rukh Khan. On that fateful July evening Katrina had vowed, “Never again!” And she kept her vow to abstain from throwing parties. Until now when on Christmas Day, on an impulse, she decided to invite some special friends to her home for a very private party.

The exclusive guest list also included Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the co-star of her latest release and the co-author of her success story, respectively. “And the evening went off swimmingly. Katrina has gotten over her fear of hosting parties. She now intends to host similar get-togethers at her home regularly,” says a friend of the actress.

2018 has seen Katrina shed her sober mood. All her friends say she is warmer, more gregarious and fun-loving than she was earlier. Being in love doesn’t suit her, it seems. Being single, ready to mingle, makes her spirit tingle

