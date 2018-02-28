Here’s the signing amount that Shashi Kapoor was paid for his film New Delhi Times

Last year, Bollywood suffered the loss of one of its biggest icons with the demise of veteran star Shashi Kapoor. The actor, who has done some incredible work in Indian cinema, has left behind an incredible memorabilia of films. One of his most iconic performances was from the film New Delhi Times [1986]. However, did you know how he signed the film?

Shashi Kapoor has received several awards and titles. Amidst them, one of the National Awards that he received was for New Delhi Times. The film featured him in the role of an honest journalist. New Delhi Times was a political thriller set against the backdrop of the corrupt web of politicians and media moguls. While the film got him name and critical acclaim, he signed the film for a mere Rs. 101.

Speaking on the incident, Ramesh Sharma reminisced about the incident at the recently held Bengaluru International Film Festival. He stated that when he met Shashi Kapoor, the latter took him out for dinner to discuss on the film. Sharma clearly recalled the name of the restaurant in Mumbai called the Golden Dragon. Furthermore, he added about how he narrated the story to the star. He even expressed his desire to have Kapoor play the lead. Shashi took him by a surprise when he responded to his question with how much money does Sharma have in his pocket.

On the other hand, Ramesh assumed that the star wanted him to pay the bill. So he honestly replied saying that he has Rs. 1000. However, what happened further left Sharma awestruck. The Kapoor star asked Ramesh to take out Rs.101 from his pocket and pay it to him as the signing amount. Shashi also went on to assert that he is definitely signing the film. Such was his passion for films!

Late Shashi Kapoor, who was the youngest brother of megastar Raj Kapoor, is survived by his children Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.