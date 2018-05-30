Farhan Akhtar and Vivek Oberoi collaborate but it is NOT for a film!

It is a known fact that Farhan Akhtar and Vivek Oberoi are currently exploring the digital space together with the web series ‘Inside Edge’. With Farhan being the producer, Vivek features as one of the prime character in the said series. And now the two have decided to join hands again. But this is not for a film or series; rather it is for a noble cause.

Vivek Oberoi and Farhan Akhtar have decided to come together to fight against cancer on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day (May 31, 2018) in association with Cancer Patients Aid Association and Bank of Baroda. A source close to the two, commented on it saying, “Professionally, Vivek and Farhan have had a successful track record, be it Inside Edge season one (produced by Farhan), wherein Vivek’s menacing act of Vikram Dhawan was well received by the audience, critics and the industry. It also went on to become a good success in the web series space. Personally, they share the common passion – of serving the underprivileged and have been part of several charitable causes.”

As a part of the initiative, Farhan Akhtar has also decided to perform a gig and that too without charging for it. According to a recent report, YK Sapru, the Chairman and CEO of CPAA confirmed the same adding that the musician-filmmaker-actor will be doing this gig free of cost. He was all praises for Farhan’s generous heart and added that he wants to use this platform to pull in young crowds. And they are intending on spreading the message of ‘no tobacco’ via music.

Besides Vivek and Farhan, the event will also be attended by Hon. Dr. Ranjit Patil (Minister of State Home), Priya Dutt, Milind Soman, Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi (Professor & Surgeon) and Dr P.S. Pasricha (Former DGP – Maharashtra) and representatives of WHO and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

