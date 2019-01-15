Emraan Hashmi SPEAKS UP on the sexual harassment allegations made against Why Cheat India director Soumik Sen

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of Why Cheat India. The movie creates awareness about the malpractices in the education system of the nation. It is known that the director of the film Soumik Sen has been mired in controversy due to several sexual misconduct allegations against him. A couple of months ago, an anonymous story revealed that the filmmaker had molested a woman when she had met at his home to discuss a film role. Besides her, a couple of more allegations were made against the director.

But, ever since the promotions of Why Cheat India began, the director Soumik Sen has been absent. Speaking about the allegations made against the director, Emraan Hashmi recently opened up about it. He said that a due process needs to be followed. And that he can’t have this high handed authority over someone before ousting someone from a film. He does not know the validity of the accusations. He said that he has not spoken to the women personally. And that they have not gone to the judicial system and had the due process. When the makers spoke to Soumik Sen, he himself stepped down from the promotions.

Emraan Hashmi even said that when the news broke about Soumik Sen, the film’s team investigated it. The question was to find the authenticity of the allegations and following a due process. As names thrown on social media could also be malicious. He said that he isn’t defending the director, but there’s no due process, no proof. They kept it to the point and he stepped away from the promotions. He said that should the person be ousted from the company or have an investigation in this. The women did not go to the judicial system or the police. He added that sometimes women don’t have the proof but it does not mean that it did not happen to them.

He said that the makers have not denied those allegations. If Soumik Sen has done something, he should be held accountable for it. He can’t be the judge and announce his verdict. He said that twitter can’t be the courtroom and they courts have to follow a due process.

Why Cheat India has been produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar’s Ellipsis Entertainment, and Parveen Hashmi’s Emraan Hashmi Films. The movie releases this Friday.

