Deepika Padukone to turn producer with female centric story

Post the success of Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone has been taking things slow. With rumours of her marriage surfacing, it seemed obvious that the actress was planning her next move carefully. Now, we hear that Deepika has apparently been going slow since she is seriously focusing on setting up her own production house. If that wasn’t all, we also hear that the first film which she will produce will in fact feature a female centric story.

Confirming the same, a source close to the developments says, “Deepika Padukone is totally focused on setting up her production house. In fact, next year in February, Deepika is looking to launch her maiden production venture that will be co-produced by Meghna Gulzar.” Further talking about the film in question, the source adds, “The film will be a female centric story and will be based in India itself.” Besides this, rumours also state that the said film will be based on the real life story of acid attack victim Lakshmi who not only survived the attack itself but also did nine corrective surgeries after that becoming a hope to many.

Slated to go on floors next year, the yet untitled film will see both Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar turning producers.

