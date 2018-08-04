CONFIRMED: John Abraham to star in Sarfarosh sequel

John Abraham confirmed that he is a part of Sarfarosh sequel recently and we can’t help but get all excited. Sarfarosh has been a landmark film in Aamir Khan‘s career and it has won a National Award for its content and mind-blowing performances. It revolved around the life of a gritty cop played by Aamir and his mission to fight cross-border terrorism. Years later, John is all set to step into Aamir’s shoes as he is acting in and co-producing the sequel with John Matthew Matthan. The movie will go on floors sometime next year.

John said that the movie will have same ethos and a totally different characterisation but the basic theme will remain the same. It is not easy to make a sequel for an iconic film like this but John sounded prepared to take up the challenge. The co-producers are currently working on the script and plan to go on floor next year. He revealed that when he watched Safarosh for the first time, he was blown away by it and went to the director’s house after watching the film.

John Abraham will be stepping into Aamir Khan’s shoes in the sequel. While the film is yet to go on the floor, John revealed that he is excited to step into Aamir’s shoes. The story is different and it will be a new character altogether. It will be very exciting, according to him.

Other than Sarfarosh sequel, John Abraham has Satyameva Jayate lined up for release on August 15. After Satyameva Jayate, his line up of movies include movies like Batla House and RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

If one observes, John has been very consciously producing and acting in the films which have a gritty storyline and high octane action. He says that it resonates with his personality and his vision as an entertainer. He also said that the next five years will be the best ones as an actor and producer. Let’s hope that Sarfarosh 2 is as successful as it’s prequel.