Chitrangda Singh’s Soorma wraps shoot before the allotted time

Diljeet Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer Soorma has wrapped up its shoot in the given time frame. Chitrangda Singh’s debut film as a producer has wrapped up in the estimated time slot and the crew was very happy on learning that the shoot is done well within the given time!

The last film shoot schedule took place in Belgrade and got finished before the allotted time. The team celebrated a mini shoot wrap with the crew. In fact, director Shaad also had a mini celebration when the Indian schedule of the shoot was over in Punjab. The director threw a small party at Chandigarh with the local crew to celebrate the smooth wrap up of the Indian schedule. Following which there was a crew celebration once the entire film wrapped up at Belgrade. Actors Diljeet and Taapsee were happy learning that the shoot got wrapped up before time.

Taapsee took to Twitter sharing, “And that’s a wrap! From blazing goals to crazy cold! It’s packup for Team #Soorma See you in theatres on 29th June 2018!”.

Chitrangda Singh, who is sitting on the producers seat for the very first time has been in touch with the team and is excited with the news. It seems that the actress is at the job and performing all possible producer duties.

The industry which otherwise is a male lead field, actresses like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and now Chitrangda have emerged as strong female producers performing double duties.