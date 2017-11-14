Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.11.2017 | 10:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

Celina Jaitly shaken by tremors in Dubai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Celina Jaitly shaken by tremors in Dubai

Celina Jaitly, who recently turned mother to her third son Arthur, talked about facing earthquake tremors in Dubai, a consequence of one of the deadliest earthquakes that happened in Iraq and Iran. While it took the lives of many in these nations, the tremors were even felt as far as Turkey and Pakistan, claim reports.

On Monday morning Celina Jaitly, who was woken up by these tremors, was in for a shock when she found her floor moving and her chandeliers shaking. She decided to take to Twitter to ask her fellow residents about the tremors as she went on to post, “Is anyone else’s residence in Dubai swaying ? Our chandeliers, floor everything is moving ???? Evacuating now …”

While the magnitude of the earthquake was much lesser in these regions, it has ravaged several parts of Iraq and Iran. On the other hand, her tweet had created a sense of panic amongst her loved ones who constantly enquired about her well-being on the same platform. Jailty went on to reassure them about her and her family’s safety saying, “We hear it was a mild aftershock from Iraq apparently.. kids were quite shaken… all ok now, back home safe thank God..big hug DD Thank you.”

At the same time, Celina also expressed her condolences to the Iraq and Iran victims saying, “It was a mild aftershock which shook us,but my heart goes out to the actual victims cannot even imagine their horror & loss #Earthquake.”

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

">

Pahlaj Nihalani takes on Subramanian Swamy,…

">

WOW! Padmavati team to attend Asiavision…

">

Shilpa Shetty Kundra to fly to Dubai for a…

">

Celina Jaitley announces bitter sweet news…

">

Rishi Kapoor reacts to Ranbir Kapoor -…

">

Sonu Sood takes ahead his drive for skin…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification