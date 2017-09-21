BREAKING: Batlaa, Bauna, Dwarf, Zero – which title of Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai’s film do you like the most?

While there have been several reports doing the rounds about the forthcoming film of Shah Rukh Khan, here is a major revelation about the same. While we told you that next with Aanand L. Rai finally received its title and the film will be called Batlaa. We have come to now know that is one of titles that is being considered is Batlaa. While co-producers Red Chillies, had registered Batlaa, some people from the creative team felt it might sound a bit uncool hence they have registered three more titles very recently and will decided one soon. These titles are Dwarf, Bauna (dwarf in Hindi) and Zero.

The film was originally titled Batlaa since Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the role of a dwarf. Aanand L. Rai recently during an interview had stated that while the film was often being referred to as the dwarf film, he maintained that it is beyond the character of a dwarf and is a story about a man and woman. Bauna, Dwarf and Zero are also being considered as titles and finally Rai may just leave it to the fans to decide which to go with.

Ever since its inception, this film has had many speculations around it from the title to leading ladies to news about SRK playing a double role. While the filmmaker denied all the reports about the superstar’s double role, it was later also unveiled that Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be playing leading ladies in the film. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Jab Harry Met Sejal too featured Anushka Sharma as his leading lady.

As for this one, the other details of the film continue to be kept under wraps. It has also been learnt that the film will be heavy on VFX and will require extensive work on that front.

Rai’s film, which went on floor just a few months ago, is expected to release next year.