Black Buck Poaching Case: What will be the next legal route for Salman Khan?

Followed by the verdict earlier this afternoon, the film industry faced uproar with imprisonment being awarded to superstar Salman Khan. The actor has been sentenced for five year imprisonment and this has further led to many speculations. There are even debates about whether will it be acceptable to apply for bail. However, some reports claim that a bail is applicable in this condition.

Some reports suggest that Salman can now appeal against the Jodhpur court judgement at the Rajasthan High Court, albeit in 90 days. According to these reports, Salman requires a strong argument to do so however. His primary point should be his acquittal in a case which found him innocent in an earlier verdict.

Let us remind you that during the Chinkara killing, Salman Khan was acquitted after evidence did not favour the accusations. From unmatched blood stains of the deer to no weapon being found that was used for hunting, there were many such instances which favored Khan. Hence, he was acquitted from the said case. Some reports claim that this can as well act in favour of his appeal for a bail.

Yet another point discussed in these reports was his acquittal from the hit-and-drive cases. It is about the major financial investments that have been solely riding on Salman Khan’s shoulders. The actor will next be seen in one of the biggest movies of the year Race 3. Considering that the film highly depends on his star power, the actor’s presence until its end is of importance. Approximately, the stakes are as high as Rs. 500 crores that are riding on his shoulders.

A similar instance worked in Salman Khan’s favour during his last hit-and-run case verdict. The Bombay High Court had granted him interim relief only hours after his sentencing owing to the fact that his lawyers had submitted a detailed and reasoned order.

Even though there are chances that the Sessions Court may grant bail, it can come with its own conditions like restriction on travel etc.

Speaking on the case, earlier this afternoon, while Salman Khan was sentenced, his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and others were acquitted from the case.

