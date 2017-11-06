BJP spokesperson Shaina NC bats for Padmavati, says talk of holding back film until Gujarat elections is just gossip

Debunking all speculation of the BJP being desirous of holding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati back until the Gujarat elections, BJP’s official spokesperson Shaina NC says, “Please don’t go by hearsay. There is no truth to such talk”

She proceeds to defend the film’s right to be released. “Every artiste has the right to express himself as and how he wants. And every member of the intended audience has the right to experience for himself or herself what the artiste has created. No person or organization has the right to come between the creative and his artiste.”

Speaking on behalf of her party, Shaina NC is all for Padmavati being released on time. “Let the film come out. Let the audience decide whether there is anything in the content to generate discontent. If there is, by all means protest against what you find objectionable. Dissent is a basic democratic right. But please don’t jump the gun. You can’t judge the film without seeing it.”