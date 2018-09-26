Bollywood Hungama
Anurag Kashyap’s partnership with Madhu Mantena, Vikas Behl goes kaput

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The split among the five partners in the production- house Phantom has been long in the offing. The process of disintegration began three years ago when one of the partners in the Phantom team Vikas Behl was accused of sexual misconduct. Anurag Kashyap a co-partner at Phantom, decided to cut all ties with Behl.

Now all is far from well between Kashyap and another Phantom partner Madhu Mantena. Says a source close to the development, “Kashyap and Mantena were at loggerheads ever since Mantena sided with Bahl, when the latter was accused of sexual misdemeanour. The tension has been building between Kashyap and Mantena since then. Matters have reached a flashpoint now. Mantena has stopped attending the Phantom office, not because he is ‘shattered’ with the recent split with his wife, as reported, but because he doesn’t want to confront Kashyap.”

With the partners at war it is only a matter of time before the Phantom partnership falls apart.

Sources say the split will happen sooner rather than later.

Also Read: Madhu Mantena and Ram Gopal Varma team up for D Company

