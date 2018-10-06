Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.10.2018 | 6:53 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena SHUT DOWN their company Phantom Films

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena of Phantom Films have decided to part ways after seven years. After years of friendship, agreement and disagreement over work, the four of them have decided to dissolve the production company. “Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end. We did our best and we failed. But I know for sure we will come out of this stronger, wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best,” Anurag Kashyap tweeted.

Putting an end to speculations, Vikramaditya Motwane shared, “Vikas, Madhu, Anurag and I have decided to dissolve our partnership in Phantom and go our separate ways. It’s been the craziest, greatest journey and the most wonderful partnership of my life. My three partners have been my family through thick and thin and I can’t thank them enough for their love and support for the past seven years. I wish them nothing but the best on their individual journeys from here on and hope our paths will cross again in better times.”

Speaking about their glorious seven years, Madhu Mantena said in a statement on Twitter, “We had a glorious run for seven years and I guess sometimes even marriages end. I personally believe that phantom is the best thing that happened to me in my producing career. I want to thank Anurag, Vikram and Vikas for being great partners, mentors and for holding my hand patiently through my dark times. Hope to continue to be friends and may be even collaborate on individual films in the future. I know we wish each other the best.”

In 2015, Phantom Films had entered a 50-50 joint venture with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment to create and produce five to six films every year. They will continue that venture individually from now on.

Also Read: Dear fans of Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali and Vishal Bhardwaj, when will you guys see the writing on the wall?

