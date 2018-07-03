Bollywood Hungama
Anil Kapoor extends the warm Kapoor hospitality to his staff

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Kapoors are known for their hospitality and warmth and megastar Anil Kapoor recently showed us just what it’s all about! The star who has been working around the clock for over 88 days at a stretch, also had his core team on standby through this erratic schedule as they travelled with him throughout his shoot schedule.

As a special thank you, Anil Kapoor decided to gift his team including his manager, spot boy, bodyguard and hair and makeup artist a four-day trip to Singapore and Indonesia. Says a source, “Anil Kapoor is extremely close to his staff and his team. They have really been a strong support to him through the span of his career and he has always been grateful and thankful to be working with such a great team. As a special gesture, he has decided to gift them a holiday to Bentuk in Indonesia for a well-deserved break”.

