Amitabh Bachchan starrer Aankhen 2 to release in January 2020

Two years ago, Aankhen 2 was launched with much fanfare that was expected to feature Arjun Rampal, Amitabh Bachchan [who were a part of the prequel], and Arshad Warsi amongst others. While Gaurang Doshi was super excited about the project soon it got into legal wrangles with the film eventually being put in the back burner. Now, over a month ago, the film has resurfaced with reports of a new team in place. The update on that front is that Amitabh Bachchan has given a nod to the heist thriller.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anees Bazmee are coming together to revive the shelved Aankhen 2, albeit without producer Gaurang Doshi. In fact, this film is bankrolled by Eros International and Tarun Agarwal. Not just that, the makers have asserted that the film will be releasing in early 2020.

Furthermore, it is being said that Anees will take the film on floor next year, that is, in 2019. The production house has confirmed the details on social media, “Gearing up for the new heist-thriller! Eros International & Tarun Agarwal to produce #Aankhen2 starring Amitabh Bachchan. Rest of the ensemble cast to be announced soon. Directed by Anees Bazmee, film to go on floor in 2019 & release in January 2020 @ErosNow.”

Reports also suggest that filmmaker Anees Bazmee has already kicked off the initial prep for the film and also assert that Amitabh Bachchan has loved the script.

In earlier reports, it was being said that the makers are now keen on roping in Gen Y stars for the sequel. The prequel, that released in 2002, featured Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal as the male protagonists along with Amitabh as the villain. It also had Sushmita Sen in an integral role.

On the other hand, the sequel is expected to have Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan. Another name that has started doing the rounds is that of Vicky Kaushal who was recently seen in Sanju. As for the leading lady too, the details are yet to be locked. It has also been learnt that the film may revolve around a casino with a Chinese owner and the makers are keen on roping in Jackie Chan for the role.

