Amit Sadh becomes the first Bollywood celebrity to join a popular superbike team

The handsome actor Amit Sadh is undoubtedly one of the most exceptional actors in the Bollywood industry. His versatility in choosing roles to choosing unusual hobbies has always been the talk of the town. It’s no hidden fact that Amit is an adventure lover and more over a passionate rider. Be it participating in the road safety programs or training hard to clear the levels at the prestigious California Superbike School, Amit has time & again proven his love for riding.

The actor has now gone an extra mile ahead and has joined hands with a popular superbike team called as Speed Angels, thereby becoming first Bollywood celebrity ever to join a racing team. The Delhi based team Speed Angels comprises of four enthusiastic bikers and were the first superbike racing team to participate in the 19th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship.

Confirming his association, Amit Sadh says, “I am grateful to be associated with Speed Angels team. Shakti Raj Singh is like a mentor and a brother to me who has been guiding to follow my dreams. I am very excited to be on track to compete with some amazing riders.”

