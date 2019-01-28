Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.01.2019 | 10:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Thackeray Gully Boy Uri Sonchiriya
follow us on

Amazon Studios’ ‘Photograph’ premieres at the Sundance Film Festival

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra is back with his next titled Photograph, which is also the first Hindi film produced by the Amazon Studios.  The film stars actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in the lead who came together for the first time in this film.

Amazon Studios’ ‘Photograph’ premieres at the Sundance Film Festival

The story revolves around a struggling street photographer in Mumbai played by Nawazuddin, who is pressured to marry by his grandmother. He convinces a shy stranger played by Sanya Malhotra to pose as his fiancée. The pair develops a connection that transforms them in ways they could not expect.

Photograph premiered at the prestigious Sundance film festival and has opened up to great reviews.  Director Ritesh Batra and Sanya Malhotra were spotted interacting with the audiences at the screening. The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “Photograph is a satisfying, unswoony romance.”

The film will also have its European premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival that will be held from February 7 through 17. According to the festival’s official website, the film will be presented under the Berlinale Special films category.

Also Read: After Sundance Film Festival, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra starrer Photograph will premiere at Berlinale 2019

More Pages: Photograph Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Thackeray does well over the…

Box Office: Thackeray becomes Nawazuddin…

Box Office: Thackeray Day 3 in overseas

SCOOP: Sanya Malhotra to star alongside…

Box Office: Thackeray Day 2 in overseas

Box Office: Thackeray opens as expected, Uri…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification