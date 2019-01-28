Amazon Studios’ ‘Photograph’ premieres at the Sundance Film Festival

The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra is back with his next titled Photograph, which is also the first Hindi film produced by the Amazon Studios. The film stars actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in the lead who came together for the first time in this film.

The story revolves around a struggling street photographer in Mumbai played by Nawazuddin, who is pressured to marry by his grandmother. He convinces a shy stranger played by Sanya Malhotra to pose as his fiancée. The pair develops a connection that transforms them in ways they could not expect.

Photograph premiered at the prestigious Sundance film festival and has opened up to great reviews. Director Ritesh Batra and Sanya Malhotra were spotted interacting with the audiences at the screening. The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “Photograph is a satisfying, unswoony romance.”

The film will also have its European premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival that will be held from February 7 through 17. According to the festival’s official website, the film will be presented under the Berlinale Special films category.

