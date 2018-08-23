Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan join George Clooney amongst Forbes top 10 highest paid actors in the world

It’s that time of the year when fans get to know who among the Indian celebrities have made it to the World’s 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities Forbes list. Well, coming at the top of the list actor-producer-businessman George Clooney with estimated earnings of $239 million between June 2017 and July 2018. Among the top 10 actors, Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have joined the bandwagon once again.

Akshay Kumar has come out on 7th position with earnings of $ 40.5 million beating Salman Khan, Hollywood actor Adam Sandler and Chris Evans. Forbes mentions his socially conscious roles with Toilet– Ek Prem Katha and Pad Man and his endorsements deals. “One of Bollywood’s leading men has transitioned to socially-conscious roles, such as Toilet, a comedy supporting government campaigns to improve sanitation, and Padman, about a guy hoping to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to rural communities. He still mints millions from backend profits and endorsing some 20 brands, including Tata and Eveready,” Forbes said.

Salman Khan has scored the 9th position in the list with the earnings of $ 38.5 million. “This Bollywood mainstay continues to produce and star in hits such as Tiger Zinda Hai, cashing in on backend profits. Coupled with a slew of endorsements from Suzuki motorcycles to Chlormint gum, he remains one of India’s top earners,” Forbes wrote along with the list.

The top 10 on the list inlcude:

George Clooney – USD 239m

Dwayne Johnson – USD 124m

Robert Downey Jr – USD 81m

Chris Hemsworth – USD 64.5m

Jackie Chan –USD 45.5m

Will Smith – USD 42m

Akshay Kumar –USD 40.5m

Adam Sandler – USD 39.5m

Salman Khan – USD 38.5m

Chris Evans – USD 34m

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan appeared in Forbes Top 100 Highest Paid Entertainers list. While Akshay scored 76th position, Salman bagged the 82nd. Total earnings of Akshay are close to 40.5 million dollars and Salman is at 37.7 million dollars.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Nitara get clicked by Twinkle Khanna and the result is beyond beautiful