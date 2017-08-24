Bollywood Hungama
“Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & I are not cast opposite each other in Fanney Khan” – Anil Kapoor

BySubhash K. Jha

First things first. Anil Kapoor doesn’t play a Muslim character in debutant director Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan. “Fanney Khan is a metaphor for someone aggressive and over-reaching himself,” says Anil who plays a character from Mohammad Ali Road.

Anil says the character he plays in Fanney Khan is unlike anything he has played so far. “It took me time to understand him.” The film is the official remake of a Dutch film Everybody’s Famous directed by Dominique Deruddere. It also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Says Anil Kapoor, “Though she’s not cast opposite me I am really glad to work with Aishwarya again. She is a delightfully professional artiste. I’ve done two films with her in past, Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. Both did well. With Fanney Khan I hope to achieve a hat trick of hits with her.”

