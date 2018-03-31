Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Sunny Singh roped in for Mohit Suri’s next

It’s the year of fresh pairings in Bollywood. With the success of the trio in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, another filmmaker is planning to try the trio angle in his next. With filmmaker Mohit Suri announcing his next directorial starring Aditya Roy Kapur, there is much buzz around lead actress. While Kriti Sanon‘s name was doing the rounds, now we hear the lead actress and another actor have been locked in for the project. It is learned that Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh have been roped for the film.

According to the sources, Mohit Suri has locked in Disha Patani as the lead actress. It will be a two-hero film with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sunny Singh starring as parallel leads. The film is reportedly a love triangle. It is a co-production between Mohit Suri and Jay Shewakramani. As far as the title is concerned, the makers are yet to officially announce it with the lead cast.

In 2013, Mohit Suri collaborated with Aditya Roy Kapur in the romantic musical Aashiqui 2. The film went onto become a superhit giving Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor the much needed boost in their careers.

Disha Patani, on the other hand, is currently seen in Baaghi 2 which stars Tiger Shroff. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, released on Friday, March 30.

Sunny Singh, meanwhile, is basking in the success of his recent film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. It starred Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. It is the second film after Padmaavat to cross 100 crore, this year.