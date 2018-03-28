Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.03.2018 | 5:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raid Baaghi 2 October Hate Story IV Pari Padmaavat
follow us on

Abhinay Deo on why Urmila Matondkar has chosen to make a comeback with his film Blackmail

BySubhash K. Jha

It came as a pleasant surprise to see the beautiful Urmila Matondkar back on the large screen after so long. Director Abhinay Deo, in whose forthcoming satire-thriller Blackmail Urmila does a special dance number, is over the moon. “You know, I didn’t have to convince her at all. I just narrated what the situation is, and she said yes. I heaved a sigh of relief. She was my first and only choice.”

Abhinay Deo on why Urmila Matondkar has chosen to make a comeback with his film Blackmail

The fact that Urmila knew Abhinay for many years could have influenced her quick consent. “Yes, she knows me and my parents (veteran actors Ramesh and Seema Deo) for years. So we’re family friends. I guess there’s an implicit trust between us. She knew I wouldn’t offer her what is commonly known as an item song.”

Abhinay wants it made very clear that Urmila is not in this for the cheap-thrill moment. “There is an actual reason why she is there dancing. Of course it is a bar dance, so there is a certain level of cheesiness to the aura.”

But Urmila Matondkar remains forever classy. “Of course!” chimes Abhinay. “When we had this special song-and-dance number ‘Bewafa Beauty’ we thought of only Urmila. She brings so much gravitas and gorgeousness to the song. And the number ‘Bewafaa Beauty’ actually narrates the entire plot of the film. So we needed someone who could be a blend of the serious and saucy. Urmila fitted the bill perfectly. I am so glad she agreed to be part of our film.”

With his leading man Irrfan Khan indisposed, Abhinay Deo finds himself promoting the film all by himself. “We all miss Irrfan at the promotional events. And since he was the face of our film we are a bit lost. But nothing is important than his health.”

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar sizzles as ‘Bewafa Beauty’ in Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Irrfan Khan posts a new picture of himself…

What will happen to Deepika Padukone -…

Irrfan Khan leaves for treatment to London…

Akshay Kumar and other celebrities pray for…

BREAKING: Irrfan Khan REVEALS details about…

Irrfan Khan’s wife pens a HEARTBREAKING…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification