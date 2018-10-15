12 years after Omkara, Saif Ali Khan to turn anti hero in the Ajay Devgn starrer Taanaji

The production venture of Ajay Devgn announced one of its most ambitious projects by far, the historical film Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior, earlier this year. And while the film is already expected to have gone on the floor with the actor in the lead, a new addition has been made to the star cast of the film. It is none other than Saif Ali Khan. The actor recently spoke about his character and also reuniting with Ajay Devgn after 12 years.

Some of them may recall that Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist in the Vishal Bhardwaj’s Indian adaptation of Othello, Omkara. The film featured Ajay Devgn in the titular role. It seems that Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior too will follow a similar path. While Ajay plays the leading man, Saif will be seen as the anti-hero. Confirming the same in recent reports, Saif added that he has already begun shooting for the film. While he didn’t divulge further details on his role, he maintained that it is a cool character.

Speaking of the film, Saif Ali Khan went on to describe Taanaji as a huge screen extravaganza that falls more on the lines of Baahubali (in terms of grandeur) in 3D. Saif also believes that this is the right genre that Ajay has chosen to work with considering its patriotic and heroic theme. Saif asserted that this theme will indeed resonate with the audience, especially the kids. He also spoke about his equation with Ajay Devgn wherein he appreciated his co-actor for his outlook towards life.

Interestingly, this is the second consecutive period film that Saif Ali Khan has signed. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the film on Mumbai Stock Market, Baazaar, is already midway shooting the Navdeep Singh directorial, which is also a period action-adventure film titled Hunter.

Coming to Taanaji, the film is also co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and it will be directed by Om Raut.