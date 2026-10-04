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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer surpasses lifetime business of Drishyam in just 2 days » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer surpasses lifetime business of Drishyam in just 2 days

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer surpasses lifetime business of Drishyam in just 2 days

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Drishyam The Conclusion is moving at a remarkable pace at the India box office. The Ajay Devgn starrer has already surpassed the lifetime collection of the original Drishyam in just two days, underlining just how dramatically the franchise has grown over the years.

The Abhishek Pathak directorial opened with a massive Rs. 62.03 crore on Friday and followed it up with an estimated Rs. 50.95 crore on Saturday. This takes the film's two-day India net collection to Rs. 112.98 crore, putting it comfortably ahead of the Rs. 67.13 crore lifetime business of Drishyam.

In other words, Drishyam The Conclusion has surpassed the entire theatrical run of the film that started the franchise by Rs. 45.85 crore within just 48 hours. The latest instalment has therefore already collected nearly 69% more than what the original Drishyam managed over its complete run.

The comparison also puts into perspective the extraordinary evolution of the franchise. Released in 2015, Drishyam began its theatrical journey with an opening of Rs. 5.80 crore before going on to collect Rs. 67.13 crore in India. Seven years later, Drishyam 2 opened at Rs. 15.38 crore and eventually emerged as a blockbuster with a lifetime collection of Rs. 240.54 crore.

Now, Drishyam The Conclusion has opened at Rs. 62.03 crore and has already accumulated Rs. 112.98 crore in just two days. The jump from the first film's lifetime business to the third film's two-day total is a striking indication of the franchise's growing popularity and the anticipation surrounding its concluding chapter.

With Sunday still to come, Drishyam The Conclusion is now chasing a much bigger opening weekend milestone. More importantly, the film has already demonstrated that its box office journey is operating on a completely different scale from the original.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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