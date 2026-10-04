Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer surpasses Drishyam 2’s entire opening weekend in just 2 days

Drishyam The Conclusion has raced past another significant benchmark in the history of the franchise. The Ajay Devgn starrer has already surpassed the entire opening weekend collection of Drishyam 2 in just two days at the India box office.

The concluding chapter opened with Rs. 62.03 crore on Friday and followed it up with an estimated Rs. 50.95 crore on Saturday. With Rs. 112.98 crore in the bank after two days, the film has comfortably moved past the Rs. 64.14 crore collected by Drishyam 2 during its complete opening weekend.

The difference is substantial. Drishyam The Conclusion is already Rs. 48.84 crore ahead of Drishyam 2's opening weekend, despite having played for only two days. In percentage terms, the latest film has done more than 76% of additional business over the sequel's three-day opening weekend.

The comparison is particularly significant because Drishyam 2 itself marked a major turning point for the franchise. The sequel opened at Rs. 15.38 crore in 2022 before collecting Rs. 21.59 crore on Saturday and Rs. 27.17 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend to Rs. 64.14 crore. It eventually went on to collect Rs. 240.54 crore and was declared a blockbuster by Bollywood Hungama.

Drishyam The Conclusion, meanwhile, has already collected Rs. 112.98 crore without even completing its first weekend. The Rs. 62.03 crore opening also made it the second-highest opening-day grosser of 2026, behind only Dhurandhar The Revenge.

The numbers underline the extraordinary growth of the franchise. What began with a Rs. 5.80 crore opening for Drishyam has now transformed into a film capable of collecting more than Rs. 100 crore in just two days.

With Sunday still ahead, Drishyam The Conclusion is now firmly in record-chasing territory, with the potential to further widen the gap between itself and the earlier chapters of the franchise.