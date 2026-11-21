Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar are looked upon as one of the most successful actor-producer duo of Indian Film Industry having successfully collaborated on films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Raid 2, Drishyam 2, Dhamaal 4, and De De Pyaar De, among others. The two have been in constant discussion for another collaboration, and exclusive intel confirms that Ajay Devgn is all set to reunite with Bhushan Kumar in 2027.

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar in talks for a big-budget spy thriller; looks at 2028 release

According to reliable sources close to Bollywood Hungama, Ajay Devgn is on the verge of signing a big-budget spy thriller with Bhushan Kumar. "Bhushan Kumar has developed a never-before-seen story in the world of Indian spies and is excited to collaborate with Ajay Devgn on the same. A couple of meetings have happened, and Ajay too has shown active interest in stepping into this world, which is touted to be as fascinating as Dhurandhar. The director's name and other details are kept under wraps," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also reveals that the film is scheduled to go on floors in 2027 and will hit the big screen in 2028. "If Ajay signs on for the film, it will go on floors in 2027, for a mid-2028 release. It will be among the tentpole films from Ajay Devgn's filmography," the source tells us further.

Bollywood Hungama is on top of things to get more updates for our readers, but remember - you read it first here.

Also Read: Golmaal 5 sparks MASSIVE bidding war! Distributors ready to shell out OVER Rs. 100 crores for Ajay Devgn-Akshay Kumar starrer’s all-India rights

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