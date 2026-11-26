Last week, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Golmaal 5 had sparked a massive bidding war, with distributors ready to shell out over Rs. 100 crores for its all-India theatrical rights. Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learned that PVR INOX Pictures has emerged victorious in the race to bag the coveted rights to the Rohit Shetty directorial.

BREAKING: PVR INOX Pictures WINS the coveted Golmaal 5 all-India distribution deal; locks a DREAM line-up for 2027 with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan biggies

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “PVR INOX Pictures will distribute Golmaal 5 across the country in association with Katha Studios of Shibasish Sarkar. Rohit Shetty was spoilt for choice as everyone was ready to offer the makers a lucrative deal. They realized that the offer made by PVR INOX Pictures best suited their requirements. That’s how they won the coveted deal.”

Last week, Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source who said, “Rohit Shetty, along with Authum Studios and Katha Entertainment Studios (Shibasish Sarkar), will take the final call on who gets the rights. They are naturally thrilled with the response from distributors. They want to opt for a distributor who would charge a lower distribution commission and, at the same time, ensure the best possible and widest release for Golmaal 5. After all, a film of this scale deserves nothing less.”

The acquisition of Golmaal 5 is another feather in the cap for PVR INOX Pictures. Interestingly, the distribution company is gearing up for a power-packed start to 2027, with three promising big-ticket entertainers lined up for release in the first three months of the year.

While Golmaal 5 is scheduled to release on January 8, the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-Raashii Khanna starrer Mauja Hi Mauja, directed by Anees Bazmee, will arrive in cinemas in February, as recently confirmed by producer Dil Raju. This will be followed by Salman Khan’s much-awaited Monster, which is slated to storm into cinemas on Eid.

With a Rohit Shetty entertainer in January, an Akshay Kumar comedy in February and a Salman Khan biggie on Eid, PVR INOX Pictures certainly has an enviable line-up to kick-start 2027.

Coming back to Golmaal 5, it stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. Interestingly, Sharman Joshi is returning to the franchise after 21 years. He was a part of the first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), but was absent from the subsequent instalments. Another major attraction this time is Akshay Kumar. His bald look in the film has already generated considerable excitement among audiences.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar in talks for a big-budget spy thriller; looks at 2028 release

More Pages: Golmaal 5 Box Office Collection

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