How to Rob a Bank (English) Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai, John C Reilly, Zoë Kravitz

Director: David Leitch

How To Rob A Bank Movie Review Synopsis:

HOW TO ROB A BANK is the story of a gang of social media-savvy bank robbers. Ryan (Nicholas Hoult), his partner Emi (Anna Sawai), Vince (Pete Davidson) and Hugo (Rhenzy Feliz) conduct a series of bank robberies in the city of Pittsburgh. Interestingly, they post videos of their heists online, peppered with social commentary. As a result, their YouTube channel becomes immensely popular. FBI agent John West (John C Reilly) is tasked with tracking down the gang. Despite having video evidence, John and his team's efforts prove futile. This is when he meets Reagan (Zoë Kravitz), who has developed a program called FYPOS, which can use minute details in a video to track down the location where it was shot. The program was misused by criminals, leading to her house arrest. John promises to get her house arrest lifted if she agrees to help his team track down the robbers. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

How To Rob A Bank Movie Story Review:

Mark Bianculli's story is clichéd, but the social media angle adds an interesting touch. Mark Bianculli's screenplay is engaging initially but soon gets repetitive and even a bit bland. The dialogues are fine.

David Leitch's direction is decent. To give credit where it's due, he executes the film stylishly. We have seen several films about characters attempting daring heists. Here, the characters not only rob banks but also proudly boast about their exploits on YouTube! The videos posted by the gang are in sync with modern times and have a youthful appeal. Another strength of the film is the bond shared by John West and Reagan. Their interactions make for some entertaining moments.

On the flipside, despite the novelty, viewers soon begin to lose interest as the goings-on become repetitive. The second act is uninteresting and gets a bit haphazard as well. Moreover, the film takes too many cinematic liberties. The manner in which one of the protagonists enters a high-security building towards the end is childish and difficult to digest. Also, certain developments give a sense of déjà vu and remind one of DHOOM [2004] and DHOOM 3 [2013]. The film had the potential to be a smart and entertaining heist thriller, but the weak writing prevents it from reaching that level.

How To Rob A Bank Movie Review Performances:

Nicholas Hoult plays the lead part with conviction and looks quite dashing. Anna Sawai has a crucial role and makes her presence felt. Pete Davidson comes next; his scene with his daughter is memorable. Rhenzy Feliz doesn't get much scope. John C Reilly and Zoë Kravitz are very impressive and their chemistry is one of the film's highlights. Christian Slater (David Walton) is aptly cast.

How To Rob A Bank movie music and other technical aspects:

Dom Lewis' music is in sync with the film's mood. Jonathan Sela's cinematography is stylish and in keeping with the genre. David Scheunemann's production design and Jocelyn Pierce's costumes are satisfactory. Elisabet Ronaldsdottir's editing could have been sharper.

How To Rob A Bank Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, HOW TO ROB A BANK has an interesting premise, stylish execution and impressive performances. However, the novelty wears off quickly, and the repetitive screenplay and far-fetched developments make it a disappointing fare.