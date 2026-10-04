Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn franchise storms towards Top 10 Hindi franchises; needs just Rs. 88.62 cr more

The Drishyam franchise is now within striking distance of the Top 10 highest-grossing Hindi franchises of all time after the phenomenal opening of Drishyam The Conclusion. The franchise had a combined India net collection of Rs. 307.67 crore before the release of the third film, with Drishyam contributing Rs. 67.13 crore and Drishyam 2 bringing in Rs. 240.54 crore. Drishyam The Conclusion has already added Rs. 112.98 crore in its first two days, taking the combined tally to Rs. 420.65 crore.

At this level, the franchise would rise sharply from its pre-release No. 21 position. Its current calculated total of Rs. 420.65 crore places it above Dhoom at Rs. 396.88 crore and Dhamaal at Rs. 394.42 crore, putting Drishyam at approximately No. 14. The next target is Dabangg, which stands at Rs. 439.99 crore.

But the bigger prize is the Top 10. Singham, currently at No. 10, has a combined India net collection of Rs. 509.27 crore. That means the Drishyam franchise needs another Rs. 88.62 crore from Drishyam The Conclusion to move past Singham and enter the Top 10.

Considering that the third instalment has already delivered Rs. 112.98 crore in two days, the mathematical gap suddenly looks very achievable. The film has already contributed more than half of the Rs. 201.60 crore that Bollywood Hungama had identified before release as the amount required for the franchise to cross the Top 10 cut-off.

The scale of the franchise's growth makes the development even more striking. Drishyam began with Rs. 5.80 crore on Day 1 and finished with Rs. 67.13 crore. Drishyam 2 opened at Rs. 15.38 crore and went on to collect Rs. 240.54 crore. Now, Drishyam The Conclusion has opened at Rs. 62.03 crore and has already collected Rs. 112.98 crore in two days.

With the film still at the beginning of its theatrical journey, the Drishyam franchise is no longer merely approaching the Top 10. It is now firmly in the race for a place among Hindi cinema's biggest franchises.

Top 15 Highest Grossing Franchises:

Dhurandhar - Rs. 2004.05 cr

Pushpa - Rs. 938.36 cr

Tiger - Rs. 823.46 cr

Stree - Rs. 756.92 cr

Housefull - Rs. 646.08 cr

Baahubali - Rs. 635.82 cr

Gadar - Rs. 602.33 cr

Animal - Rs. 556.36 cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa - Rs. 518.82 cr

Singham - Rs. 509.27 cr

War - Rs. 503.14 cr

KGF - Rs. 478.79 cr

Dabangg - Rs. 439.99 cr

Drishyam - Rs. 420.65 cr

Dhoom - Rs. 396.88 cr