After its theatrical run, Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on November 27, 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film marks the third instalment and final chapter of the thriller franchise led by Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar.

Drishyam: The Conclusion OTT release: Ajay Devgn starrer to premiere on Netflix on November 27

The film brings back several familiar characters from the franchise while introducing new faces, including Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Over the years, the Drishyam films have built a following through their suspense-driven storytelling, hidden clues and unexpected developments. The latest instalment continues Vijay Salgaonkar's story as he faces another challenge while trying to protect his family.

Speaking about returning to the character, Ajay Devgn said, "Vijay Salgaonkar is a character that has stayed with audiences through the years. What makes him different is the way he thinks and how he deals with situations. He is not someone who has all the answers, but he always finds a way to protect his family. With Drishyam The Conclusion now coming to Netflix, more people will get to watch the film. It's always interesting to see how a story reaches different audiences and how they connect with it."

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Jaideep Ahlawat, who is part of the latest instalment, also spoke about joining the franchise and the audience's response to his character.

"Stepping into the world of Drishyam was both exciting and a responsibility. It’s a franchise where audiences remember every detail, question every move and have their own theories. As an actor, being part of a story that inspires that kind of investment is incredibly rewarding. What makes Drishyam special is that it challenges the audience as much as it entertains them. I was overjoyed and grateful for all the love and overwhelming response I received for my character and keeps growing each day. With Drishyam: The Conclusion now releasing on Netflix, looking forward to audiences experiencing the same magic and more love," he said.

Drishyam: The Conclusion also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare.

Also Read: Ramayana Overseas Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor–Yash starrer BEATS Drishyam 3’s lifetime collections in just 3 DAYS; becomes 2026’s 2nd BIGGEST overseas grosser

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