Gunmaaster G9 Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Masala films will always find an audience, provided they get the formula right. And Gunmaaster G9 gets it spot on, with spectacular action emerging as its biggest USP. After Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi is back with a bang, embracing the mass entertainer space with an action-packed performance that is sure to delight his fans.

Gunmaaster G9 Movie Story:

The promotional material of Gunmaaster G9 had given audiences a fair idea of what to expect from the film. Director Aditya Datt delivers exactly what was promised – a full-on mass entertainer packed with high-voltage action, emotional drama, romance and unexpected revelations.

Gunmaaster G9 Movie Review:

The biggest strength of Gunmaaster G9 is that it understands its target audience and delivers precisely what they expect from a hardcore action entertainer. The storyline isn't novel or pathbreaking, and the initial portions take some time to sink in. The narrative moves at such a rapid pace that it occasionally becomes difficult to fully grasp what's unfolding. However, 15–20 minutes into the film, you gradually get into the groove and begin to enjoy the ride.

The screenplay is peppered with several attention-grabbing, high-voltage sequences that keep you invested in the proceedings. The shocking revelation at the interval point is a major highlight. The emotional backstories of Emraan's character and his daughter, as well as Genelia's character, add depth to the narrative. The brilliantly choreographed action face-off soon after the interval is another major highlight. The film saves some of its biggest moments for the final act, when Emraan and Genelia unleash their action avatars, resulting in some terrific sequences.

The narrative keeps you hooked for the most part, although it does have a few shortcomings. As mentioned earlier, the opening portions are somewhat rushed and take time to register. Also, the action sequences, despite being brilliantly executed, get gruesome at times. This is certainly not a film for the faint-hearted.

Himesh Reshammiya's soundtrack is a major plus. 'Afsaana Banaaya Aapne', already a chartbuster, is clearly the pick of the lot. The recreated version of the original 'Gunmaaster' track from the 1979 hit Surakksha is cleverly woven into the narrative at various points. The background score is equally powerful and adds to the film's overall impact.

Emraan Hashmi is the film's biggest asset. It's wonderful to see the actor embracing hardcore action, something that will only strengthen his connect with his fans and the masses. He brings his trademark screen presence, intensity and effortless charisma to the proceedings. This is the Emraan we've been missing of late! Awarapan 2 and now Gunmaaster G9 reinforce the fact that he remains a true mass favourite. The actor must continue to build on the goodwill he has earned over the years.

Genelia Deshmukh looks gorgeous and delivers a superb performance. It's an absolute delight to see her in a role that allows her to showcase both her charm and acting prowess. What truly catches you off guard is her transition into action mode. It's a terrific surprise and makes for a genuine wow moment! Her chemistry with Emraan is one of the film's biggest strengths, lending the romantic track an emotional connect.

Aparshakti Khurana makes a strong impression as the antagonist, infusing the character with just the right mix of menace and energy. He is thoroughly convincing. Abhishek Singh is impressive as well, bringing confidence and conviction to his role.

Gunmaaster G9 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, Gunmaaster G9 is tailor-made for the masses, especially those who relish hardcore, high-octane action thrillers. While the initial portions could have been more effective and some action sequences get excessively gruesome, the film delivers on its promise of spectacular action and mass entertainment. Emraan Hashmi returns with a bang, Genelia Deshmukh springs a terrific surprise with her action avatar, and the high-voltage sequences ensure that the film keeps you hooked.