Ebenezer (English) Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Johnny Depp, Ellie Bamber, Rupert Grint

Director: Ti West

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol Movie Review Synopsis:

EBENEZER: A CHRISTMAS CAROL is the story of an elderly miser whose life changes on the night of Christmas. The year is 1836. It's Christmas Eve in Victorian London. The whole city is celebrating except Ebenezer Scrooge (Johnny Depp) and his business partner, Jacob Marley (Ian McKellen). Suddenly, Jacob collapses and passes away. 7 years pass. Ebenezer is now even more disillusioned and withdrawn. On Christmas Eve, his nephew Fred (Sam Claflin) visits his office and invites him to dine with him and his wife, Clara (Daisy Ridley). He bluntly refuses. He goes home and is tormented by Marley's tortured ghost. The ghost warns him that he will be visited by three spirits. He also suggests him that he should mend his ways; or else, he'll meet a terrible fate after his demise. Soon enough, the three ghosts barge into his house. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol Movie Story Review:

EBENEZER: A CHRISTMAS CAROL is based on the classic novel 'A Christmas Carol' by Charles Dickens. The story is timeless. Nathaniel Halpern's screenplay is okay and often gets too dragging.

Ti West's direction is a mixed bag. To give credit where it's due, he does full justice to the depiction of Dickensian London and the hardships faced by its inhabitants back then. He also extracts a fine performance from Johnny Depp. The lessons conveyed by the film are easy to comprehend.

On the flipside, the film gets too dull and dark after a point. The makers take too long to get their point across and move the story forward. Hence, even though the film is 115 minutes long, it feels much longer. Ideally, the film should have been just 90 minutes long. The buzz in India is pretty limited. Moreover, CHRISTMAS KARMA [2025], based on the same source material, was released less than a year ago.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol Movie Review Performances:

Johnny Depp suits the part perfectly. In fact, thanks to his look, make-up and performance, one forgets that one is watching Depp on screen; such is the impact of his act. Rupert Grint (Bob Cratchit), fondly remembered for his role as Ron in the HARRY POTTER film series, has a crucial part and does well. The same goes for Ellie Bamber (Belle). Ian McKellen leaves a mark in a cameo. Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Charlie Murphy (Emily; Bob's wife) and Freddie Lee-Grey (Tiny Tim; Bob's son) lend able support. Finally, Andrea Riseborough (Ghost of Christmas Past), Tramell Tillman (Ghost of Christmas Present) and Robert Strange (Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come) are decent. Tramell, especially, stands out among the three.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol movie music and other technical aspects:

Tyler Bates' music is in sync with the film's mood and theme. Checco Varese's cinematography is rich. Eve Stewart's production design is terrific, making one feel as if one has stepped back in time to 1843 London. Catherine George's costumes, too, complement the authenticity. The VFX is first-rate. Ti West and David Kashevaroff's editing is okay but should have been sharper.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, EBENEZER: A CHRISTMAS CAROL benefits from Johnny Depp's impressive performance and terrific production design. However, the slow pacing, excessively dark treatment and stretched narrative dilute the impact of this timeless tale. Though the film has emerged as a surprise success in the West, its chances of making a mark at the Indian box office are dim.