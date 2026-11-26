The actor’s association with the label will revisit the fashion influences of Indian cinema from the 60s, 70s and 80s through a contemporary take on bespoke dressing.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has joined Raymond Chairman’s Collection as its ‘Friend of the Brand’, marking a new association between the actor and the luxury menswear label. The collaboration draws inspiration from the nostalgia of Indian cinema and the fashion trends of the 1960s, 70s and 80s, reinterpreting the styles of these decades through contemporary bespoke luxury.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins Raymond Chairman’s Collection as ‘Friend of the Brand’; brings retro Bollywood style back in focus

The association was unveiled at an invitation-only event held on November 25 at the Raymond Chairman’s Collection flagship store in Bandra, Mumbai. The showcase explored the changing fashion aesthetics of Indian cinema across the three decades and their influence on popular culture and menswear. Through the collection, Raymond presented a range of looks that combine retro influences with contemporary tailoring, craftsmanship and detailing.

Speaking about his association with the brand, Jaideep Ahlawat said, “I’m a lifelong student of cinema. Movies have taught me a thing or two about attitude, character and, of course, style. Talking about style, retro is cool again, and nostalgia is part of pop culture. So, when Raymond Chairman’s Collection gave me the chance to recreate the stylish decades of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s for today’s well-traveled man, it was a privilege. Styled thoughtfully and meticulously crafted, the three looks showcase the pinnacle of bespoke luxury. The attention to detail made it even more personal. I’m delighted to be the face of the campaign and the new brand friend of Raymond Chairman’s Collection.”

Satyaki Ghosh, Whole-time Director and CEO of Raymond Lifestyle Limited, also spoke about the collaboration and the brand’s approach to the collection. He said, “Raymond’s 101-year legacy has been shaped by its ability to evolve with generations while remaining rooted in craftsmanship. Raymond Chairman’s Collection, the flagship luxury store is the next step of the legacy for and as connoisseurs of bespoke luxury. Our association with Jaideep, as ‘Friend of the Brand’ with is distinctive screen presence and immense versatility brings an exciting cinematic dimension to this journey. We aim to reinterpret the iconic style influences of Indian cinema through a contemporary lens, celebrating the intersection of culture, fashion and bespoke luxury. It is about translating the nostalgia of the past into a distinctive expression of modern menswear and we are looking forward to see Raymond Chairman’s Collection chronicle styles of Bollywood with Jaideep.”

The event also brought together a select audience for a presentation of the curated looks, their inspirations and the styling choices connecting classic cinematic influences with contemporary luxury menswear. Through the association with Ahlawat, Raymond Chairman’s Collection aims to bring the fashion legacy of Indian cinema into focus while presenting it for a modern audience.

Also Read: Netflix announces Pushpak Vimaan: Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Barun Sobti headline Sudip Sharma’s new crime comedy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.