Yeh Prem Mol Liya celebrates goodness, reinforces the importance of family and gently reminds you of the values that often get lost in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review {4.0/5} & Review Rating

Simplicity. Honesty. Purity. Goodness. Traditions. Sooraj Barjatya brings all his trademark ingredients together in Yeh Prem Mol Liya (YPML), delivering a film that celebrates family values, relationships and the goodness of human nature. At a time when event films dominate the box-office conversation, this Rajshri offering reminds you of your roots, your sanskaar and, most importantly, the emotions that bind families together. While the film takes its time to draw you in, it could spring a pleasant surprise. After all, never underestimate the power of emotions!

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Movie Story:

Yeh Prem Mol Liya revolves around a large family, its relationships, traditions and the changing dynamics of marriage and companionship. While the film has all the quintessential Sooraj Barjatya elements – wedding celebrations, songs, romance, family gatherings and conflicts – it also explores an unconventional subject that challenges established societal norms. At its heart, the film conveys an important message about partnership, equality and mutual understanding.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Movie Review:

Sooraj Barjatya returns to familiar territory with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and the filmmaker follows the Rajshri template beautifully. Simplicity, honesty, purity, goodness and traditions form the backbone of the narrative. However, beneath its familiar family-entertainer packaging lies a progressive story that questions certain societal conventions and explores the evolving dynamics of relationships.

What works in the film's favour is its ability to balance traditional values with a contemporary outlook. It celebrates familial bonds and the importance of standing by one another, while also emphasising that relationships must be built on equality, understanding and mutual respect. Like his earlier films, Sooraj reserves some of the most impactful moments for the second half. The narrative gradually draws you in, and its emotional moments eventually leave a mark.

The screenplay by Surabhi Horo has several terrific moments. The courtroom sequences, one right at the beginning and another just before the climax, are particularly impressive. Swanand Kirkire's outburst during the prayer meet is another standout moment. Equally noteworthy is the significance of the toran ritual, which is explained beautifully by Anupam Kher. These sequences lend the film emotional depth and make its underlying message more effective.

That said, the writing could have been sharper in certain portions, particularly in the first half. The narrative experiences occasional fluctuations in momentum, and some portions could have been crisper. Nevertheless, the film gathers strength as it progresses, with the second half delivering several rewarding moments.

Himesh Reshammiya's music is one of the film's biggest strengths. The soundtrack is lajawaab, with the title track and 'Jhumka Patola' emerging as the pick of the lot. Both tracks have tremendous recall value and add to the film's celebratory mood. 'Jai Ambe Bol' and 'Bulaye Chhathi Maa' further enhance the narrative and its traditional appeal.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya – Official Trailer | Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Sooraj Barjatya | Himesh Reshammiya

The performances are uniformly impressive. Ayushmann Khurrana slips into his character effortlessly. His maturity as an actor shines through, particularly in the dramatic sequences, and he delivers a delightfully impressive performance. Sharvari looks gorgeous and is equally convincing as a performer. She displays a terrific range and is a delight to watch on screen.

Anupam Kher is in excellent form. He brings emotional depth, conviction and warmth to his character, delivering the kind of performance that only an actor of his calibre can pull off. Swanand Kirkire springs a pleasant surprise in a pivotal role and is absolutely first-rate. Geeta Agrawal Sharma is equally effective and shines whenever she appears on screen.

Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Shruti Seth, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni and Shaad Randhawa lend able support and contribute significantly to the film's family dynamics.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a saaf-suthri, manoranjan se bharpur paarivarik film in the quintessential Rajshri format. It celebrates goodness, reinforces the importance of family and gently reminds you of the values that often get lost in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. While the writing could have been tighter in parts, the film's emotional core, impressive performances and melodious music make it a worthwhile watch. The film grips you slowly, but surely. Most importantly, it touches your heart, makes you believe in goodness and stirs emotions that may have been sidelined or buried somewhere within you.