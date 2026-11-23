Vipul Shah made a smashing directorial debut in Bollywood with Aankhen (2002) and followed it up with films like Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), Namastey London (2007), London Dreams (2009), Action Replayy (2010) and Namaste England (2018). He subsequently ventured into the digital space, as a director, with the web series Human and Commando. Now, he's all set to return to feature film direction after a gap of nine years with Hisaab, which is slated to release in 2027. The film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah in the lead and Bollywood Hungama has learned that Jio Studios is also associated with the much-awaited heist drama.

REVEALED: Jio Studios backs Jaideep Ahlawat-Shefali Shah starrer Hisaab; 25 years after Aankhen, Vipul Shah promises a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN bank heist drama in Indian cinema

As per the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Hisaab was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate last year. Interestingly, Vipul Shah's Sunshine Pictures Ltd and Jio Studios are both mentioned as producers of the film.

Besides Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat, Hisaab also boasts an interesting ensemble cast comprising Abhishek Banerjee, Srishti Shrivastava, Rohitashv Gour, Gopal Dutt, Aditya Raj Sen and others.

With Hisaab, Vipul Shah returns to the bank heist genre 25 years after delivering the much-loved Aankhen (2002), which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Sen.

In an interview with Mid-Day in February this year, Vipul Shah revealed that Hisaab is a film about a bank robbery “with a twist”. He said, “After Aankhen, I always wanted to make another film on a bank heist, but I was not getting the right idea. Hisaab is as unique a story as Aankhen was – a kind of heist film that India has not seen before. It’s taken us a long time to write it. Comparisons with Aankhen are unavoidable, though there is nothing common between the two films [except] the bank robbery. So, we wanted to make something that had strong content.”

Hisaab will also mark the second instance of Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah featuring in the same film after the much loved Three Of Us (2023). Meanwhile, in an interesting coincidence, Jio Studios now has two films featuring the word ‘Hisaab’ in their titles – Hisaab and Hisaab Barabar. The latter starred R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari and was released directly on Zee 5 in January 2025.

Also Read: Netflix announces Pushpak Vimaan: Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Barun Sobti headline Sudip Sharma’s new crime comedy

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