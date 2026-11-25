Madhu Mantena’s Mad Man Pictures Private Limited has issued a public notice cautioning producers, distributors, exhibitors, broadcasters, OTT platforms, financiers and banks against entering into any transactions with Phantom Studios India Private Limited concerning its intellectual property (IP) rights in 17 films. The list includes several commercially successful and critically acclaimed films such as Queen, Singham, Singham Returns, Super 30, 83, Udta Punjab and Lootera.

Madhu Mantena’s Mad Man Pictures issues public notice against Phantom Studios over Rs. 8.10 cr bank guarantee; rights of 17 films including Queen, Singham, Super 30, 83 under legal cloud

The public notice, dated November 25, 2026, and published in Komal Nahta’s Film Information, pertains to an order passed by the Bombay High Court on August 13, 2025, in a commercial arbitration petition filed by Mad Man Pictures against Phantom Studios.

According to the notice, the court had recorded an undertaking given by Phantom Studios to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs. 8.10 crores. Until the guarantee was furnished, Phantom had undertaken not to alienate or create third-party rights in certain assets and properties listed in a service agreement dated November 19, 2024.

Mad Man Pictures has alleged that despite filing a contempt petition in 2026 and repeated extensions granted to Phantom Studios, the last of which expired on October 28, 2026, the bank guarantee has not been furnished. Consequently, Mad Man Pictures maintains that the undertaking continues to remain operational.

What makes the development particularly significant is the impressive library of films covered by the notice. As per the schedule, Phantom holds a 50% share in the IP ownership of 13 films, including Lootera, Udta Punjab, Shaandaar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Mukkabaaz, NH10, Manmarziyaan, Queen, Masaan, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Raman Raghav, Singham and Singham Returns.

Its stated share in the remaining four films stands at 40% in Trapped, 37.50% in 83, 30.50% in Super 30 and 25% in the Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju.

What also stands out is the involvement of some of Bollywood’s biggest production houses and personalities as co-producers of these films. The list includes Dharma Productions (Shaandaar, Hasee Toh Phasee), Balaji Motion Pictures (Lootera, Udta Punjab), Reliance Big Entertainment Studio (83, Singham, Singham Returns), Eros International (NH10, Manmarziyaan, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Mukkabaaz) and Colour Yellow Productions (Mukkabaaz). Among the prominent industry personalities named as co-producers in the schedule are Hrithik Roshan (Super 30), Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan (83) and Rajkummar Rao (Trapped).

Through the notice, Mad Man Pictures has cautioned prospective buyers and licensees against acquiring Phantom’s rights in these films, warning that such transactions could invite legal consequences, including contempt of court proceedings.

Also Read: Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi name their first child ‘Neel Chaitanya Mantena’; share glimpses of Namkaran ceremony

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