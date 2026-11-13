Ghost Soldier (English) Movie Review: GHOST SOLDIER is a mediocre action entertainer.

Ghost Soldier (English) Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby

Director: William Eubank

Ghost Soldier Movie Review Synopsis:

GHOST SOLDIER is the story of a former Special Forces soldier who takes on a powerful corporation. A company called Brownstone Interworks, funded by a wealthy Bahraini businessman (Mido Hamada), is developing an AI data centre in Wyoming, USA. For this purpose, the company needs land near a river and hence, asks the residents living in that area to vacate their properties. In return, they are offered three times the market price. When the Peterson family refuses, they are attacked by goons hired by Brownstone and forced to leave. Next, the company targets Hernandez (Carlos Gómez), who lives with his widowed daughter-in-law Sophia (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and young grandson Jack (Cameron Gayden). Nina Whitney, who represents Brownstone, attempts to intimidate the family into signing the papers. This is when their mysterious neighbour, Henry aka Fitz (Jim Caviezel), intervenes. He advises Hernandez to file a legal injunction against the forced eviction. Nina and her men are forced to retreat, but they vow to return. However, what they don't know is that Fitz is no ordinary small-town resident. He is a former United States Army Special Forces (Green Beret) soldier and a national security asset who lives off the grid in Wyoming, designing weapons for a U.S. military research agency. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Ghost Soldier Movie Story Review:

Chris Papasadero's story is cliched. Chris Papasadero's screenplay is entertaining in parts but also falls short of its full potential. The dialogues are decent.

William Eubank's direction is okay. To give credit where its due, he sets up the film, the protagonist and the nature of the conflict neatly. The bond shared by the protagonist with the neighbour's kid is sweet. One roots for the hero as he goes all out in defeating the baddies. Moreover, it tells a story that would resonate with the audience as it’s about the ill effects of the AI data centres and how big corporations are prioritising profits over the environment.

On the flipside, the whole idea of there being no rule of law in America and goons hired by corporations having a free run is difficult to believe. In fact, a story like this would have been more believable had it been set in India. Secondly, the storytelling leaves a lot to be desired. The makers spend considerable time developing the bond between the protagonist and the kid, but this track is completely forgotten in the third act. The kid is even taught how to fight, and one naturally expects him to come to the protagonist's rescue at some point. However, that never happens. Moreover, the film shows Fitz developing some ultra-cool gadgets and weapons. Sadly, the makers fail to utilize this aspect properly. Ideally, someone possessing such powerful firearms would rely on them during combat. However, Fitz is seen using ordinary guns in several scenes, which is difficult to digest.

Ghost Soldier Movie Review Performances:

Jim Caviezel delivers a restrained and fine performance but, in some scenes, it could have been far more impactful. Carlos Gómez and Jaina Lee Ortiz are decent; Cameron Gayden is memorable but disappears later on. Shea Whigham (Scott Peary, Fitz's government handler) lends able support. Olivia Thirlby (Sheriff Heidi Parker) has a crucial role and leaves a mark. The same applies to Michael Ironside (Garry; gun shop owner). Mido Hamada, Ty Bell (Alexej Manvelov), Taran (who works with Ty), Garret Dillahunt (Graves; corporate enforcer cum goon), Beau Knapp (Mirko; mercenary leader cum goon), Steven Cree (Jasper Boyd; Sheriff's senior) and the actor playing Nina Whitney are fair.

Ghost Soldier movie music and other technical aspects:

Brandon Roberts' music has a cinematic feel. Agustin Claramunt's cinematography is rich and breathtaking. Oana Draghici's costumes and Alan Gilmore's production design are satisfactory. The action is entertaining but also gives a been-there-done-that feeling. Rebecca Weigold's editing is functional.

Ghost Soldier Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, GHOST SOLDIER is a mediocre action entertainer that suffers from a clichéd plot and weak screenplay. At the box office, the film stands little chance owing to limited awareness and the mighty competition from RAMAYANA, which continues to dominate cinemas.