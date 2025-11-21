Mastiii 4 Movie Review: MASTIII 4 offers only sporadic chuckles.

Mastiii 4 Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani

Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

Mastiii 4 Movie Review Synopsis:

MASTIII 4 is the story of four friends who get into trouble. Amar (Riteish Deshmukh), Prem (Aftab Shivdasani) and Meet (Vivek Oberoi) are three pals based in the UK. Amar works in a zoo and is a ‘master-mator’, as he helps animals in mating. Prem is a doctor, while Meet works in the automobile industry. Amar, Prem and Meet are married to Bindiya (Elnaaz Norouzi), Geeta (Ruhi Singh) and Aanchal (Shreya Sharma). The trio are not happy with their married lives for various reasons. They attend the tenth wedding anniversary of their friends, Kamraj (Arshad Warsi) and Menaka (Nargis Fakhri). Kamraj is deeply in love with his wife and Bindiya, Geeta and Aanchal are jealous of their relationship. Amar, Prem and Meet get suspicious that Kamraj must be cheating on his wife. Their doubts are confirmed as they catch Kamraj red-handed, having fun with ten girls. They inform Menaka about it but shockingly, she doesn’t object. This is when Kamraj informs the trio that he has secured a ‘Love Visa’ from his wife. It means that for a week, he’s allowed to have extra-marital affairs. Menaka believes that once the week-long period ends, Kamraj doesn’t look at any other woman and turns into a dutiful husband. Amar, Prem and Meet are fascinated by the ‘Love Visa’ concept and decide to ask their wives for it. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Mastiii 4 Movie Story Review:

Farrukh Dhondy and Milap Milan Zaveri's story has all the trappings of a laugh-a-minute riot. Farrukh Dhondy and Milap Milan Zaveri's screenplay falls short and is riddled with very few jokes that land as intended. Milap Milan Zaveri and Abhinav Vaidya's dialogues raise laughs in some places. Sadly, a few of them have been tweaked courtesy the Censor Board.

Milap Milan Zaveri's direction is okay. On the positive side, visually, the film looks fresh and has been shot in an A-grade manner. Even the opening credits are appealing. There's not a single dull moment as a lot is happening in the film every minute. The songs are poor but are well picturized. A few jokes definitely raise a lot of laughs and will be enjoyed by the masses and frontbenchers.

Mastiii 4 – Official Trailer | Riteish Deshmukh | Vivek Oberoi | Aftab Shivdasani | 21st Nov

Despite the plusses, the film fails to entice. The twist is predictable and similar to the one seen before in one of the films of the series. The majority of the jokes fall flat and the writing is to blame here. It's sad as well as shocking to see that a famous funny one-liner from MAIN TERA HERO [2014] has been blatantly lifted and incorporated in MASTIII 4. It makes one wonder if the makers ran out of ideas. Some jokes are too crude and crass and even the masses might reject it. A scene in the pre-climax involving toilet humour is distasteful and one wonders how it even got approved in the first place.

Mastiii 4 Movie Review Performances:

Riteish Deshmukh puts in a sincere effort and plays his part well. Vivek Oberoi goes overboard in several scenes. Aftab Shivdasani, too, is over the top but somehow manages to do justice to his part. Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh and Shreya Sharma are decent at best. Shaad Randhawa (Virat) is dependable. Tusshar Kapoor (Don Pablo Putinwa) gets to play a funny character, but is let down by the writing; the makers could have gone all out with this character. Nishant Singh Malkani (Sid Walia) is passable. Genelia Deshmukh is lovely in a cameo.

Mastiii 4 movie music and other technical aspects:

The songs are not exciting, be it the title song, 'Pakad Pakad', 'One In Crore', or the one in the pre-climax. Vishal Shelke's background score is appropriate.

Sanket Shah's cinematography gives the film a fresh look. Tajamul Ismail Shaikh and Anshita Manot's production design is rich. Avni Gumber's costumes are stylish. White Apple's VFX is substandard. Sanjay Sankla's editing is decent.

Mastiii 4 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, MASTIII 4 offers only sporadic chuckles and is otherwise bogged down by lame, recycled and needlessly crude humour. At the box office, its prospects appear extremely weak.