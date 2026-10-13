Laagi Chhoote Na is scheduled to be released on 13 November, 2026. Raja Mishra is a student leader at a college in Sonbhadra, a small town in Uttar Pradesh. He lives in a village located on the outskirts of the city. In the same village lives Geeta, a young girl... staying with her aunt, who is deeply in love with Raja. However, Raja considers Geeta only a friend.

On the other hand, Kayanat, a Muslim girl from Aligarh, comes to Sonbhadra for a short period to conduct fossil research for her PhD. During her stay, she meets Raja, and the two soon develop a close friendship. To avoid social complications, Raja introduces Kayanat to the villagers under a Hindu name, “Manika,” and lets her stay at his home for some time. Gradually, their friendship turns into love.

After completing her PhD, Kayanat returns to her home in Aligarh, where her marriage to Ekram is arranged. Even before the wedding takes place, Ekram learns about Raja and Kayanat’s relationship. Consumed by anger and jealousy, he attempts to kill Raja. Although Raja survives the attack, he slips into a coma.