Dilwali Diwali Movie Review: DILWALI DIWALI is a sweet, amusing and relatable family entertainer.

Dilwali Diwali Review {2.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa

Director: Ritesh Menon

Dilwali Diwali Movie Review Synopsis:

DILWALI DIWALI is the story of a family caught in an amusing situation. Sudhir Sikka, aka Goggi (Manoj Pahwa), lives with his wife, Sukhmani, aka Sukhi (Neelu Kohli), and daughter, Mahi (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni), in a modest home in a refugee camp. The house was allotted to Sudhir’s father when he arrived in Mumbai after Partition. Interestingly, the family also owns a lavish apartment on the 27th floor of a skyscraper. It was purchased by their son Ansh (Mihir Ahuja), who is settled in Norway and was unhappy with his family's modest living conditions. Goggi, Sukhi and Mahi move into the new apartment, but despite the modern amenities and spacious interiors, they feel miserable. The neighbours are unfriendly, and the trio begins to miss the warmth and close-knit bonds they shared with their neighbours in the camp. Fed up with the isolated lifestyle, they move back to their old home within a week. However, they don't have the heart to tell Ansh the truth and continue pretending that they are living in the skyscraper. Trouble arises when Ansh informs them that he's coming to Mumbai for Diwali. Left with no choice, Goggi, Sukhi and Mahi return to the skyscraper apartment. Ansh arrives, and the family goes to great lengths to convince him that they have developed close friendships with their new neighbours. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Dilwali Diwali Movie Story Review:

Ritu Mago's story is quirky yet relatable. Ritu Mago's screenplay (additional screenplay by Ritesh Menon) is engaging and peppered with several funny and moving moments. However, the writing falters in certain places, and a few developments are not entirely convincing. Ritu Mago's dialogues are amusing and enhance the emotional connect.

Ritesh Menon's direction is simple and effective. He tells a story that many viewers will be able to relate to. With changing times, several families are moving from modest homes and close-knit neighbourhoods to spacious apartments in high-rise buildings. While they appreciate the comforts and conveniences of modern living, they often miss the sense of belonging and community they enjoyed in their previous localities. This feeling is particularly strong among those who have spent their entire lives in such neighbourhoods. Instead of exploring this subject in a serious or depressing manner, Ritesh and his writer present it in an entertaining and amusing way. In a sense, DILWALI DIWALI is a reverse version of MUNNA BHAI MBBS [2003]. In the Sanjay Dutt-starrer, the son lies to his father and pretends to be a doctor. Here, it's the father who goes to extraordinary lengths to deceive his son. Similarly, the premise of a family moving between modest and affluent neighbourhoods can also be described as a reverse version of HINDI MEDIUM [2017].

On the flipside, the biggest issue with DILWALI DIWALI is its unusually short length. The film has a runtime of just 61 minutes, believe it or not! As a result, several portions feel rushed, and one gets the impression that the makers were in a hurry to wrap up the narrative. The story had enough potential to be developed into a full-fledged feature film, but the extremely short runtime prevents several characters and situations from getting the attention they deserve. Sukhi's change of heart, for instance, is too sudden and unconvincing. Audiences would be surprised to learn that she has developed a friendship with the lactose-intolerant neighbour and her group of friends, as this development is hardly explored. The entire track of the family shifting to the new apartment every Saturday to video call their son and maintain the illusion that they are living there is far-fetched. Equally difficult to believe is the fact that Ansh takes several days to realize that his family doesn't actually reside in the apartment. The finale is sweet and heartwarming, but once again, it unfolds too quickly and comes across as convenient.

Dilwali Diwali Movie Review Performances:

Speaking of performances, Mihir Ahuja looks dashing and delivers a decent performance. He convincingly portrays both the young boy from the refugee camp in the flashback portions and the Norway-based professional in the present-day sequences. Manoj Pahwa delivers yet another impactful performance after THE BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD [2025]. He is perfectly cast as Goggi and brings remarkable finesse, warmth and humour to his character. It's difficult to imagine another actor pulling off this role with the same ease. Neelu Kohli is dependable and lends authenticity to her character. Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni delivers a fine performance and is certainly an actor to watch out for. Nimisha Sirohi (Anita; neighbour), Manmeet Singh (Ratandeep), Ashish Kaul (Shampy), Vivek Tandon (Ashish Jethmalani) and Ashok Manjhi (Sadanand; broker) are fair in their supporting roles. Shrirao Swapnil Avinash (Watchman) leaves a mark despite his limited screen time.

Dilwali Diwali movie music and other technical aspects:

Only 'Ghar Lagda' registers. The remaining songs, including 'Yeh Duniya', fail to impress. Advait Nemlekar's background score is in sync with the film's theme.

Aniruddha Patankar's cinematography is satisfactory. Naveen Lohara's production design deserves praise, especially for the lavish skyscraper apartment. The set looks so authentic that it's difficult to believe the film wasn't actually shot inside a luxury high-rise residence. However, the refugee camp set is not equally convincing. Identical Brains Studio Ltd's VFX is fair. Gopika Gulwadi's costumes are appropriate and suit the characters. Ritesh Menon's editing is sharp.

Dilwali Diwali Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, DILWALI DIWALI is a sweet, amusing and relatable family entertainer. However, the film's biggest drawback is its shockingly short 61-minute runtime. With a longer runtime and better-developed situations, the film could have made a far stronger impact.