Hexed (English) Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster

Director: Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jason Hand

Hexed Movie Review Synopsis:

HEXED is the story of a teenage girl who discovers that she possesses magical powers. Billie Doe (Hailee Steinfeld) lives in Plainsville, Ohio, with her mother, Alice Doe (Rashida Jones). Billie is frustrated with the numerous restrictions imposed on her by her mother, making her increasingly rebellious. She creates trouble at school and while trying to escape, a bracelet that she has worn since childhood accidentally comes off. To her astonishment, she realizes that she possesses magical powers. This further adds to the chaos, resulting in her expulsion from school. Alice, who had made Billie wear the bracelet as a baby to suppress her magical powers, fears that their closely guarded secret might get exposed. The two prepare to leave town when Billie once again removes the bracelet, causing a mysterious portal to open. Billie steps into it and finds herself transported to Hexe, a magical world inhabited by witches. She is amazed to see its residents effortlessly perform magic. Billie decides to try her hand at it and, in the process, accidentally starts flying. Much to her surprise, the entire town is stunned by what she has accomplished. This is because although the residents of Hexe can perform magic, none of them can fly. Billie's extraordinary ability attracts the attention of the authorities as well as Queen Celeste (Jodie Foster). What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Hexed Movie Story Review:

Josie Trinidad, Phil Johnston and Jared Bush's story has an interesting premise but becomes rather conventional as the narrative progresses. Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller's screenplay is engaging in parts but tends to drag in the third act. Moreover, it gives a feeling of been-there-done-that. The dialogues, however, are sharp and witty.

Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand's direction is decent. To give credit where it's due, the directors make a sincere effort to pepper the narrative with humour, adventure and emotions that would appeal to the film's target audience. The complicated relationships that the two mothers in the film share with their respective daughters form its emotional core and are easily its biggest strength. The character of Beef Roger Crummchuk (Walton Goggins) considerably enhances the entertainment quotient and is responsible for some of the film's most amusing moments. The finale, though predictable, makes for a reasonably engaging watch.

On the flipside, the biggest problem with HEXED is that it feels like an amalgamation of several Disney films that audiences have already watched. Billie is an impulsive, rule-breaking outsider with a quirky personality and a sarcastic sense of humour. Earlier this year, audiences were introduced to a somewhat similar protagonist in Disney-Pixar's HOPPERS. Billie also bears shades of the central characters in TANGLED [2010] and BRAVE [2012]. While Disney deserves credit for creating a new magical world and introducing a different conflict, the familiarity of its protagonist and her emotional journey considerably dilutes the impact. A few supporting characters are also underdeveloped. Moreover, the sudden shift in the setting to Ohio during the climax feels abrupt and disrupts the momentum of an otherwise engaging finale.

Hexed Movie Review Performances:

The voice cast does a fine job. Hailee Steinfeld takes the cake as she effortlessly brings out Billie's rebellious, sarcastic and vulnerable side. Walton Goggins is a delight and is arguably the film's biggest scene-stealer. Rashida Jones and Jodie Foster leave a mark, while Henry Winkler (Nigel) is entertaining. Brett Gelman (Principal Huggins) also stands out despite his limited presence.

Hexed movie music and other technical aspects:

Kris Bowers' music carries the trademark Disney flavour. The use of popular songs at crucial junctures adds a nice touch. Lorelay Bove's production design is vibrant, imaginative and appealing to younger audiences. The animation, as expected from Disney, is top-notch. Jeremy Milton and Clare Knight's editing is functional, though the proceedings could have been crisper in the latter half.

Hexed Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, HEXED scores with its impressive animation, amusing moments and a few touching emotional sequences but is let down by its predictable storytelling and overdependence on the familiar Disney formula. At the box office, the film carries limited buzz and, with stiff competition from releases this week as well as the next, is likely to find limited takers in cinemas.