Tere Ishk Mein Movie Review: TERE ISHK MEIN is an intense love saga.

Tere Ishk Mein Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon

Director: Aanand L Rai

Tere Ishk Mein Movie Review Synopsis:

TERE ISHK MEIN is the story of an angry man in love. Shankar Gurukkal (Dhanush), the president of DUSU, is notorious for his rebellious, violent nature. Mukti Behniwal (Kriti Sanon) is a student in the same college. One day, she’s pitching her thesis, which argues that any violent man can undergo a complete transformation and become a nonviolent, peace-loving human being if treated correctly. At this point, Shankar enters the venue and creates a ruckus while attempting to chase a student. The professors (Chittaranjan Tripathy, Jaya Bhattacharya) use this incident to confirm that some men can never be reformed. Mukti takes it upon herself to reform him. If she manages to do so, the professors agree to pass her thesis. Shankar, at first, shows no interest but relents later on. In no time, Shankar falls deeply in love with her. He also changes his behaviour for her, and Mukti completes her PhD. This is when reality strikes Shankar about Mukti’s feelings for him. He decides to turn the world upside down. 7 years later, they meet again. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Tere Ishk Mein Movie Review Synopsis:

Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav's story is in sync with the flavour of the season - a heartbroken man who leaves no stone unturned. Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav's screenplay is engaging at several places, but also gets confusing after a point. Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav's dialogues are a highlight and add to the drama and humour.

Aanand L Rai's direction is engaging. He starts the film at a decisive point and then the narrative goes into a flashback mode. It intrigues viewers as they want to know what went wrong between the characters. Some scenes seem to be executed to appeal to Dhanush’s South fans; it works and doesn’t seem out of place. Where Aanand scores highly is in creating drama. A few scenes stand out for execution and originality like Mukti asking Shankar to become his subject, Mukti asking a scared man to slap Shankar and the madness that erupts in the bar. Mukti arriving at Shankar’s place and the intermission point are also quite gripping. The second half also begins on a fine note. Here, Shankar’s father Raghav (Prakash Raj) gets to perform some of the most memorable scenes.

On the flipside, the second half is where the film slips. Things happen conveniently, and it doesn’t appeal the way the goings-on did in the first half. The plot also becomes confusing, especially in the present-day episode. There are far too many cinematic liberties, from an injured Shankar entering an IAS officer’s residence coolly (this same place has been attacked days before and should have had the maximum protection) to a depressed, alcoholic, pregnant woman being sent to a high-altitude place. The film also gets too stretched during the finale, though intended to be impactful, it doesn’t pack a punch.

Tere Ishk Mein (Official Trailer): Dhanush, Kriti Sanon | AR Rahman | Aanand. L. Rai | Bhushan Kumar | 28 Nov

Tere Ishk Mein Movie Review Performances:

TERE ISHK MEIN rests on the strong performances of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. Dhanush’s performance as Shankar is compelling; he channels raw fury and fragile vulnerability with remarkable ease. Kriti Sanon delivers one of her most accomplished performances. She had a challenge on her hands – she had to do justice to the complex character and also make sure the other power-packed performers don’t dominate her. She succeeds on both fronts. Prakash Raj leaves a tremendous mark in a supporting role. Tota Roy Chowdhury (Yashwant Behniwal) will be a surprise for the Hindi audience, who remember him as the adorable papa from ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI [2023]. Priyanshu Painyuli (Ved; Shankar's best friend) lends able support. Chittaranjan Tripathy and Jaya Bhattacharya are fair in supporting roles. Paramvir Cheema (Jasjeet) and the actor playing Abir are okay. Viineet Kumar Siingh (V Shekhawat) is damn good in a special appearance. Ashish Verma is wasted, and it seemed like his scenes were edited out. Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub (Murari) is entertaining, and it remains to be seen if viewers can recollect him from RAANJHANAA [2013].

Tere Ishk Mein movie music and other technical aspects:

A R Rahman's music enhances the impact. However, the title track, which has got the maximum appreciation, is not completely played in the film. Both versions of 'Jigar Thanda' are impressive. 'Chinnaware' stands out as it’s a complete Tamil track in a Hindi movie. 'Ladki Jaisi' is memorable. The other songs that are well composed and inserted are 'Awaara Angaara' and 'Usey Kehna'. A R Rahman's background score is appropriate for a film like this.

Tushar Kanti Ray's cinematography is satisfactory. Nitin Zihani Choudhary's production design is appealing yet in the realistic zone. Rushi Sharma and Manoshi Nath's costumes for Kriti Sanon are stylish, while Kavya Sriram's costumes for Dhanush perfectly depict his class and style. Rakshita Sharma's costumes for the rest are fine. Sunil Rodrigues' action is not over-the-top or too violent. RedChillies.VFX's VFX could have been better in a few scenes. Hemal Kothari and Prakash Chandra Sahoo's editing should have been slicker.

Tere Ishk Mein Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, TERE ISHK MEIN is an intense love saga, backed by memorable dramatic moments and strong performances by Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. But the overlong runtime and a weak second half severely curb its impact. At the box office, it is poised for a double-digit opening.