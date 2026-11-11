Blind Game Movie Review: BLIND GAME is a disappointing thriller.

Blind Game Review {1.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Arjun Rampal, Priyamani

Director: Sangeeth Sivan

Blind Game Movie Review Synopsis:

BLIND GAME is the story of a cop solving a tricky case. Sikander (Arjun Rampal) has been suspended from the police force and is on his way to Manali. His car accidentally hits the bike of Vicky (Rohit Chandel) and Shaan (Akash Makhija). Vicky is slightly injured, and Sikander offers to take them to a hospital. However, Vicky disappears from the hospital and is found dead the next day by the team of local inspector Yamini (Priyamani). Vicky appears to have committed suicide, but Sikander suspects that he was murdered. He confronts Shaan, who then reveals that he, Vicky and their three other friends – Burger (Shayank Shukla), Jerry (Nakul Sahdev) and Jessica (Noyrika Bhatheja) – were living a great life until recently. Vicky runs a cafe in a picturesque location. Trouble arises when a goon, Rangta (Mahesh Palai), arrives at their place, alleging that they have stolen Rs. 5 crores from him. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Blind Game Movie Story Review:

Sangeeth Sivan's story shows promise initially but goes downhill as the film progresses. Sangeeth Sivan's screenplay is pacy but devoid of logic. Chaitanya Jaitley's dialogues are ordinary. In an amusing development, the word ‘Himachal’ has been muted, though ‘Manali’ and ‘Himachal Pradesh Police’ can be seen written at regular intervals throughout the film.

Blind Game Movie Review Performances:

Sangeeth Sivan's direction is not up to the mark. He is equipped with a plot that had the potential to make for a good thriller. However, it is so poorly written that the director could do little to salvage the situation. The film begins well, especially when Sikander meets Shaan and Vicky, and when the latter disappears. One gets intrigued as to what must have happened. The entry of the villain, Rangta, adds to the chills. Sadly, the circumstances under which the friends get into trouble are childish, and so is their plan. There are twists in the tale, but they fail to entice. A few developments are bewildering. Shaan is injured, and there’s a threat to his life. Yet, he’s not given police protection and is left to his fate. The café run by Vicky is only a café with no accommodation facilities, and yet, for some reason, it has a swimming pool, that too in the freezing cold of Manali! The worst of the lot is when the friends plan to fake the death of one of them using an unclaimed body. There’s talk of replacing the hair and nail samples of the dead body with those of the friend, so that the authorities would believe that the friend had indeed died! It’s shocking how this bit even got approved.

Blind Game Movie Review Performances:

Arjun Rampal rises above the flawed script and tries his best to give a sincere performance. Priyamani, too, puts her best foot forward but is let down by the writing. Rohit Chandel, Akash Makhija, Nakul Sahdev and Noyrika Bhatheja are okay. Mahesh Palai leaves a mark but is completely forgotten after a point. Ajit Gupta (Lab assistant) and Amarjyot Singh (Metro Lab Girl) raise some laughs.

Blind Game movie music and other technical aspects:

Ved Sharma's music is forgettable, though the opening song registers. Ved Sharma's background score is decent. Deep Sawant's cinematography is breathtaking and beautifully captures the locales of Manali. Ali Abbas Moghul's action is entertaining. Jayant Deshmukh's production design is appropriate. Harsh Katariya's costumes are glamorous. Sandeep Kurup's editing is sharp.

Blind Game Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, BLIND GAME is a disappointing thriller that suffers from an illogical script and unconvincing twists.