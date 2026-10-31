Ramayana – Part I Movie Review: Ramayana is not merely a film IT'S AN EXPERIENCE.

Ramayana is not merely a film; IT'S AN EXPERIENCE. It is a film that makes India proud

Ramayana – Part I Review {5.0/5} & Review Rating

Ramayana is nothing short of magnificent. You haven't witnessed anything as grand on the Indian screen before. Scale, visuals, emotions and soul – the film has it all. Director Nitesh Tiwari delivers a truly stunning cinematic experience that does justice to the timeless epic, which holds a special place in the hearts of millions.

Does Ramayana do justice to the epic? The answer is a BIG YES.

The film celebrates the glory of Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil. Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout. You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul. That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets Ramayana apart.

There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama and deeply moving moments. Some of the most memorable portions include the sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka; the forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas; the Sita Swayamvar; and the deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi and Lord Rama.

The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev, the Shurpanakha episode and the Ravana-Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana are other sequences that stand out.

The songs, composed by A R Rahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film. The background score by Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman is terrific. It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality.

Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work. The VFX raises the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the Indian screen. The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity and spectacle. The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema.

Trailer : Ramayana: Rise of a Legend | Ranbir Kapoor | Yash | Sai Pallavi | Sunny Deol

On the performance front, Ranbir Kapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity and quiet strength. His composed demeanour, expressive eyes and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity.

Sai Pallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments. Yash is in superb form. His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands.

Ravie Dubey is excellent and brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role. His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing. Rakul Preet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact.

A lot has been said and written about Sunny Deol's presence in the first part of Ramayana. Without revealing anything, his appearance is best experienced on the big screen. Arun Govil is perfectly cast, and it is wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap. Shobhana is excellent, Lara Dutta is superb, Vivek Oberoi makes his presence felt, Sheeba Chadha is effective, while Ajinkya Deo is solid.

Ramayana is not merely a film; IT'S AN EXPERIENCE. It is a film that makes India proud and an incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world. Namit Malhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur and technical excellence.

Already looking forward to the second part of Ramayana, which arrives in Diwali 2028.

Watch it on the largest screen possible!