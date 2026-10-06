DRISHYAM: THE CONCLUSION collects 6.5 mil. USD [Rs. 62.66 cr.] in overseas

Drishyam: The Conclusion has collected approx. 6.5 mil. USD [Rs. 62.66 cr.] in overseas in its opening weekend. The movie has emerged as the second highest opening weekend grosser of 2026 in the international markets after Dhurandhar: The Revenge that collected 22.6 mil. USD in its opening weekend.
Weekend: 02 Oct - 04 Oct, 2026
United States of America
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross ($)
|Screens
|Total Gross ($)
|Total Gross (INR)
|10
|Drishyam The Conclusion
|1
|16,74,040
|541
|16,74,040
|16.13 crores
|31
|Don't Trouble the Trouble (Telugu)
|1
|1,16,306
|250
|1,16,306
|1.13 crores
|32
|Baththa (Tamil)
|1
|1,01,805
|98
|1,08,720
|1.05 crores
|35
|Hanuman Ansh
|4
|83,472
|—
|19,42,804
|18.72 crores
|44
|Dorothy (Tamil)
|2
|41,532
|—
|1,95,266
|1.89 crores
|52
|Sigma (Tamil)
|1
|19,298
|—
|19,298
|18.59 lacs
|59
|Thellakaagitham (Telugu)
|1
|15,233
|72
|15,233
|14.68 lacs
|67
|The Paradise
|2
|10,685
|—
|19,52,803
|18.81 crores
|70
|Acharya (Telugu)
|1
|9,989
|33
|12,847
|12.38 lacs
|80
|Anbil Avan (Tamil)
|1
|8,525
|55
|8,525
|8.22 lacs
|84
|Avaraachan & Sons (Malayalam)
|1
|8,187
|21
|8,187
|7.89 lacs
|160
|Mitti de Putt (Punjabi)
|3
|2,299
|—
|71,000
|68.39 lacs
|220
|Prem Keetanu
|1
|1,343
|92
|1,343
|1.3 lacs
|222
|The Vvaan
|2
|1,313
|11
|1,20,775
|1.17 crores
|359
|Meesaya Murukku 2 (Tamil)
|2
|438
|—
|27,277
|26.28 lacs
|437
|Sanchaari (Telugu)
|1
|184
|—
|330
|31780/-
|452
|Mirzapur
|5
|166
|—
|13,25,815
|12.77 crores
|523
|Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar (Malayalam)
|4
|45
|—
|85,043
|81.91 lacs
Note: Some screens yet to report.
Canada
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (US$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (US$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|3
|Drishyam The Conclusion
|1
|11,35,406
|541
|11,35,406
|10.94 crores
|17
|Hanuman Ansh
|4
|41,455
|—
|6,50,129
|6.27 crores
|21
|Mitti de Putt (Punjabi)
|3
|28,757
|—
|3,33,371
|3.22 crores
|23
|Baththa (Tamil)
|1
|24,180
|98
|27,073
|26.08 lacs
|25
|Mirzapur
|5
|20,618
|—
|20,40,839
|19.66 crores
|36
|Sigma (Tamil)
|1
|10,009
|—
|10,009
|9.64 lacs
|42
|The Vvaan
|2
|6,227
|2
|87,335
|84.12 lacs
|43
|Tutt Paini English Ne (Punjabi)
|2
|5,870
|2
|36,006
|34.68 lacs
|45
|Meesaya Murukku 2 (Tamil)
|2
|5,025
|2
|34,206
|32.95 lacs
|48
|Dorothy (Tamil)
|2
|4,454
|2
|30,563
|29.44 lacs
|58
|Vibe
|3
|3,371
|—
|76,040
|73.24 lacs
|62
|Anbil Avan (Tamil)
|1
|2,528
|1
|2,528
|2.44 lacs
|63
|Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar (Malayalam)
|4
|2,474
|—
|99,952
|96.27 lacs
|66
|Don't Trouble the Trouble (Telugu)
|1
|2,195
|1
|2,195
|2.12 lacs
|69
|Avaraachan & Sons (Malayalam)
|1
|1,961
|1
|1,961
|1.89 lacs
|86
|Prem Keetanu
|1
|1,086
|1
|1,086
|1.05 lacs
|109
|Sanchaari (Telugu)
|1
|729
|—
|1,134
|1.1 lacs
|144
|Mandaadi (Tamil)
|4
|176
|—
|1,29,879
|1.26 crores
|146
|Thellakaagitham (Telugu)
|1
|133
|1
|133
|12808/-
|149
|Lutt Mubarak (Punjabi)
|2
|98
|2
|4,058
|3.91 lacs
United Kingdom and Ireland
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (£)
|Screens
|Total Gross (£)
|Total Gross (INR)
|8
|Drishyam The Conclusion
|1
|4,50,325
|154
|4,50,325
|5.73 crores
|30
|Baththa (Tamil)
|1
|23,486
|42
|30,664
|38.99 lacs
|33
|Sigma (Tamil)
|1
|20,158
|48
|20,158
|25.63 lacs
|39
|Hanuman Ansh
|4
|15,814
|19
|2,77,514
|3.53 crores
|57
|Avaraachan & Sons (Malayalam)
|1
|5,690
|25
|5,690
|7.24 lacs
|58
|Don't Trouble the Trouble (Telugu)
|1
|5,620
|61
|5,620
|7.15 lacs
|68
|Dorothy (Tamil)
|2
|3,803
|3
|22,699
|28.86 lacs
|72
|Thellakaagitham (Telugu)
|1
|3,448
|17
|6,701
|8.52 lacs
|82
|Mirzapur
|5
|2,625
|13
|4,46,157
|5.68 crores
|85
|Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar (Malayalam)
|3
|2,299
|12
|1,17,036
|1.49 crores
|87
|Mitti de Putt (Punjabi)
|3
|2,135
|4
|38,845
|49.39 lacs
|88
|The Vvaan
|2
|2,006
|16
|44,026
|55.98 lacs
|91
|The Paradise
|2
|1,860
|21
|2,82,936
|3.6 crores
|94
|Tutt Paini English Ne (Punjabi)
|2
|1,760
|6
|17,011
|21.63 lacs
|105
|Awarapan 2
|8
|1,352
|3
|7,49,253
|9.53 crores
|113
|Prem Keetanu
|1
|858
|33
|858
|1.1 lacs
|166
|Mandaadi (Tamil)
|4
|307
|4
|1,00,381
|1.28 crores
|167
|Vibe
|3
|305
|3
|28,695
|36.48 lacs
|217
|Dhoomakethu (Malayalam)
|2
|84
|7
|28,228
|35.89 lacs
|237
|Daayra
|3
|39
|1
|22,622
|28.76 lacs
|247
|Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (Malayalam)
|7
|17
|3
|16,58,874
|21.09 crores
Australia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (A$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (A$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|5
|Drishyam The Conclusion
|1
|10,45,156
|81
|10,45,156
|6.99 crores
|18
|Hanuman Ansh
|3
|54,355
|24
|11,77,713
|7.87 crores
|24
|Baththa (Tamil)
|1
|30,673
|16
|30,673
|20.49 lacs
|29
|Dorothy (Tamil)
|2
|20,485
|9
|36,369
|24.3 lacs
|40
|Dhoomakethu (Malayalam)
|1
|10,418
|20
|10,418
|6.96 lacs
|52
|Sigma (Tamil)
|1
|6,755
|9
|6,755
|4.52 lacs
|56
|Anbil Avan (Tamil)
|1
|5,202
|8
|5,202
|3.48 lacs
|65
|Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar (Malayalam)
|3
|4,012
|4
|1,07,291
|71.68 lacs
|68
|Mitti de Putt (Punjabi)
|3
|3,819
|3
|70,206
|46.9 lacs
|74
|Sanchaari (Telugu)
|1
|3,230
|7
|3,230
|2.16 lacs
|76
|Acharya (Telugu)
|1
|3,043
|9
|3,043
|2.04 lacs
|79
|The Paradise
|2
|2,733
|12
|2,69,658
|1.81 crores
|81
|Mirzapur
|5
|2,575
|4
|12,89,778
|8.62 crores
|84
|The Vvaan
|2
|2,480
|4
|61,009
|40.76 lacs
|88
|Meesaya Murukku 2 (Tamil)
|2
|2,351
|2
|25,224
|16.85 lacs
|117
|Avaraachan & Sons (Malayalam)
|1
|1,325
|3
|1,325
|88513/-
|161
|Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (Malayalam)
|7
|595
|7
|12,65,584
|8.46 crores
|166
|Prem Keetanu
|1
|579
|6
|579
|38678/-
|185
|Tutt Paini English Ne (Punjabi)
|2
|367
|1
|15,321
|10.24 lacs
|193
|Thellakaagitham (Telugu)
|1
|319
|1
|319
|21309/-
New Zealand
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (NZ$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (NZ$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|3
|Drishyam The Conclusion
|1
|2,53,982
|40
|2,53,982
|1.37 crores
|18
|The Vvaan
|2
|9,085
|25
|55,549
|29.91 lacs
|23
|Hanuman Ansh
|3
|6,744
|6
|1,78,767
|96.25 lacs
|39
|Dhoomakethu (Malayalam)
|1
|2,343
|7
|2,375
|1.28 lacs
|76
|The Paradise
|2
|326
|22
|20,096
|10.82 lacs
|90
|Prem Keetanu
|1
|164
|3
|164
|8829/-
Malaysia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (MYR)
|Screens
|Total Gross (MYR)
|Total Gross (INR)
|11
|Meesaya Murukku 2 (Tamil)
|2
|1,73,979
|6
|6,68,139
|1.57 crores
|16
|Drishyam The Conclusion
|1
|87,501
|11
|87,501
|20.53 lacs
|17
|Baththa (Tamil)
|1
|81,373
|13
|81,373
|19.1 lacs
|22
|Sigma (Tamil)
|1
|50,970
|9
|50,970
|11.96 lacs
|29
|Anbil Avan (Tamil)
|1
|16,250
|5
|16,250
|3.82 lacs
|31
|Hanuman Ansh
|2
|12,593
|1
|45,816
|10.75 lacs
|36
|Sanchaari (Telugu)
|1
|3,594
|2
|3,594
|0.85 lacs
|40
|The Paradise
|2
|2,165
|3
|64,435
|15.12 lacs
|41
|Mandaadi (Tamil)
|4
|2,148
|1
|7,78,850
|1.83 crores
|45
|The Vvaan
|2
|1,183
|1
|9,243
|2.17 lacs
|46
|Don't Trouble the Trouble (Telugu)
|1
|1,176
|2
|1,176
|27594/-
|50
|Prem Keetanu
|1
|592
|2
|592
|13890/-
Note: Reported screens only.
Germany
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (€)
|Screens
|Total Gross (€)
|Total Gross (INR)
|29
|Drishyam The Conclusion
|1
|70,466
|31
|70,466
|75.88 lacs
|81
|Sigma (Tamil)
|1
|2,303
|10
|2,303
|2.48 lacs
|97
|Hanuman Ansh
|4
|1,727
|4
|52,464
|56.5 lacs
|127
|Porattam (Malayalam)
|1
|1,034
|14
|1,034
|1.12 lacs
|161
|Sanchaari (Telugu)
|1
|639
|4
|639
|68809/-
|214
|The Paradise
|2
|396
|10
|48,833
|52.59 lacs
|399
|Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (Malayalam)
|7
|63
|7
|3,76,132
|4.06 crores
Singapore
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (S$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (S$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|12
|Baththa (Tamil)
|1
|25,559
|3
|25,559
|18.78 lacs
|16
|Meesaya Murukku 2 (Tamil)
|2
|12,972
|4
|20,620
|15.15 lacs
|25
|Mandaadi (Tamil)
|4
|6,996
|3
|1,13,534
|83.41 lacs
|41
|Sardar 2 (Tamil)
|4
|286
|1
|37,381
|27.47 lacs
Hong Kong
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (S$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (HK$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|43
|Hanuman Ansh
|3
|14,042
|2
|2,84,300
|2.09 crores