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Bollywood Hungama » News » DRISHYAM: THE CONCLUSION collects 6.5 mil. USD [Rs. 62.66 cr.] in overseas » DRISHYAM: THE CONCLUSION collects 6.5 mil. USD [Rs. 62.66 cr.] in overseas

DRISHYAM: THE CONCLUSION collects 6.5 mil. USD [Rs. 62.66 cr.] in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Drishyam: The Conclusion has collected approx. 6.5 mil. USD [Rs. 62.66 cr.] in overseas in its opening weekend. The movie has emerged as the second highest opening weekend grosser of 2026 in the international markets after Dhurandhar: The Revenge that collected 22.6 mil. USD in its opening weekend.

DRISHYAM: THE CONCLUSION collects 6.5 mil. USD [Rs. 62.66 cr.] in overseas

Weekend: 02 Oct - 04 Oct, 2026

United States of America

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross ($)ScreensTotal Gross ($)Total Gross (INR)
10Drishyam The Conclusion116,74,04054116,74,04016.13 crores
31Don't Trouble the Trouble (Telugu)11,16,3062501,16,3061.13 crores
32Baththa (Tamil)11,01,805981,08,7201.05 crores
35Hanuman Ansh483,47219,42,80418.72 crores
44Dorothy (Tamil)241,5321,95,2661.89 crores
52Sigma (Tamil)119,29819,29818.59 lacs
59Thellakaagitham (Telugu)115,2337215,23314.68 lacs
67The Paradise210,68519,52,80318.81 crores
70Acharya (Telugu)19,9893312,84712.38 lacs
80Anbil Avan (Tamil)18,525558,5258.22 lacs
84 Avaraachan & Sons (Malayalam)18,187218,1877.89 lacs
160Mitti de Putt (Punjabi)32,29971,00068.39 lacs
220Prem Keetanu11,343921,3431.3 lacs
222The Vvaan21,313111,20,7751.17 crores
359Meesaya Murukku 2 (Tamil)243827,27726.28 lacs
437Sanchaari (Telugu)118433031780/-
452Mirzapur516613,25,81512.77 crores
523Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar (Malayalam)44585,04381.91 lacs

Note: Some screens yet to report.

 

Canada

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (US$)ScreensTotal Gross (US$)Total Gross (INR)
3Drishyam The Conclusion111,35,40654111,35,40610.94 crores
17Hanuman Ansh441,4556,50,1296.27 crores
21Mitti de Putt (Punjabi)328,7573,33,3713.22 crores
23Baththa (Tamil)124,1809827,07326.08 lacs
25Mirzapur520,61820,40,83919.66 crores
36Sigma (Tamil)110,00910,0099.64 lacs
42The Vvaan26,227287,33584.12 lacs
43Tutt Paini English Ne (Punjabi)25,870236,00634.68 lacs
45Meesaya Murukku 2 (Tamil)25,025234,20632.95 lacs
48Dorothy (Tamil)24,454230,56329.44 lacs
58Vibe33,37176,04073.24 lacs
62Anbil Avan (Tamil)12,52812,5282.44 lacs
63Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar (Malayalam)42,47499,95296.27 lacs
66Don't Trouble the Trouble (Telugu)12,19512,1952.12 lacs
69 Avaraachan & Sons (Malayalam)11,96111,9611.89 lacs
86Prem Keetanu11,08611,0861.05 lacs
109Sanchaari (Telugu)17291,1341.1 lacs
144Mandaadi (Tamil)41761,29,8791.26 crores
146Thellakaagitham (Telugu)1133113312808/-
149Lutt Mubarak (Punjabi)29824,0583.91 lacs

 

United Kingdom and Ireland

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (£)ScreensTotal Gross (£)Total Gross (INR)
8Drishyam The Conclusion14,50,3251544,50,3255.73 crores
30Baththa (Tamil)123,4864230,66438.99 lacs
33Sigma (Tamil)120,1584820,15825.63 lacs
39Hanuman Ansh415,814192,77,5143.53 crores
57 Avaraachan & Sons (Malayalam)15,690255,6907.24 lacs
58Don't Trouble the Trouble (Telugu)15,620615,6207.15 lacs
68Dorothy (Tamil)23,803322,69928.86 lacs
72Thellakaagitham (Telugu)13,448176,7018.52 lacs
82Mirzapur52,625134,46,1575.68 crores
85Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar (Malayalam)32,299121,17,0361.49 crores
87Mitti de Putt (Punjabi)32,135438,84549.39 lacs
88The Vvaan22,0061644,02655.98 lacs
91The Paradise21,860212,82,9363.6 crores
94Tutt Paini English Ne (Punjabi)21,760617,01121.63 lacs
105Awarapan 281,35237,49,2539.53 crores
113Prem Keetanu1858338581.1 lacs
166Mandaadi (Tamil)430741,00,3811.28 crores
167Vibe3305328,69536.48 lacs
217Dhoomakethu (Malayalam)284728,22835.89 lacs
237Daayra339122,62228.76 lacs
247Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (Malayalam)717316,58,87421.09 crores

 

Australia

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (A$)ScreensTotal Gross (A$)Total Gross (INR)
5Drishyam The Conclusion110,45,1568110,45,1566.99 crores
18Hanuman Ansh354,3552411,77,7137.87 crores
24Baththa (Tamil)130,6731630,67320.49 lacs
29Dorothy (Tamil)220,485936,36924.3 lacs
40Dhoomakethu (Malayalam)110,4182010,4186.96 lacs
52Sigma (Tamil)16,75596,7554.52 lacs
56Anbil Avan (Tamil)15,20285,2023.48 lacs
65Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar (Malayalam)34,01241,07,29171.68 lacs
68Mitti de Putt (Punjabi)33,819370,20646.9 lacs
74Sanchaari (Telugu)13,23073,2302.16 lacs
76Acharya (Telugu)13,04393,0432.04 lacs
79The Paradise22,733122,69,6581.81 crores
81Mirzapur52,575412,89,7788.62 crores
84The Vvaan22,480461,00940.76 lacs
88Meesaya Murukku 2 (Tamil)22,351225,22416.85 lacs
117 Avaraachan & Sons (Malayalam)11,32531,32588513/-
161Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (Malayalam)7595712,65,5848.46 crores
166Prem Keetanu1579657938678/-
185Tutt Paini English Ne (Punjabi)2367115,32110.24 lacs
193Thellakaagitham (Telugu)1319131921309/-

 

New Zealand

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (NZ$)ScreensTotal Gross (NZ$)Total Gross (INR)
3Drishyam The Conclusion12,53,982402,53,9821.37 crores
18The Vvaan29,0852555,54929.91 lacs
23Hanuman Ansh36,74461,78,76796.25 lacs
39Dhoomakethu (Malayalam)12,34372,3751.28 lacs
76The Paradise23262220,09610.82 lacs
90Prem Keetanu116431648829/-

 

Malaysia

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (MYR)ScreensTotal Gross (MYR)Total Gross (INR)
11Meesaya Murukku 2 (Tamil)21,73,97966,68,1391.57 crores
16Drishyam The Conclusion187,5011187,50120.53 lacs
17Baththa (Tamil)181,3731381,37319.1 lacs
22Sigma (Tamil)150,970950,97011.96 lacs
29Anbil Avan (Tamil)116,250516,2503.82 lacs
31Hanuman Ansh212,593145,81610.75 lacs
36Sanchaari (Telugu)13,59423,5940.85 lacs
40The Paradise22,165364,43515.12 lacs
41Mandaadi (Tamil)42,14817,78,8501.83 crores
45The Vvaan21,18319,2432.17 lacs
46Don't Trouble the Trouble (Telugu)11,17621,17627594/-
50Prem Keetanu1592259213890/-

 

Note: Reported screens only.

Germany

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (€)ScreensTotal Gross (€)Total Gross (INR)
29Drishyam The Conclusion170,4663170,46675.88 lacs
81Sigma (Tamil)12,303102,3032.48 lacs
97Hanuman Ansh41,727452,46456.5 lacs
127Porattam (Malayalam)11,034141,0341.12 lacs
161Sanchaari (Telugu)1639463968809/-
214The Paradise23961048,83352.59 lacs
399Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (Malayalam)76373,76,1324.06 crores

 

Singapore

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (S$)ScreensTotal Gross (S$)Total Gross (INR)
12Baththa (Tamil)125,559325,55918.78 lacs
16Meesaya Murukku 2 (Tamil)212,972420,62015.15 lacs
25Mandaadi (Tamil)46,99631,13,53483.41 lacs
41Sardar 2 (Tamil)4286137,38127.47 lacs

 

Hong Kong

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (S$)ScreensTotal Gross (HK$)Total Gross (INR)
43Hanuman Ansh314,04222,84,3002.09 crores

 

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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