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Bollywood Hungama » News » AWARAPAN 2 collects 2.02 mil. USD [Rs. 19.31 cr.] in overseas » AWARAPAN 2 collects 2.02 mil. USD [Rs. 19.31 cr.] in overseas

AWARAPAN 2 collects 2.02 mil. USD [Rs. 19.31 cr.] in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Awarapan 2 has collected approx.  2.02 mil. USD [Rs. 19.31 cr.] in overseas in its opening weekend with UAE-GCC, contributing approx. 50% of its overseas business. In just its opening weekend, the movie has emerged as the HIGHEST-GROSSING solo Emraan Hashmi film in the overseas markets.

AWARAPAN 2 collects 2.02 mil. USD [Rs. 19.31 cr.] in overseas

Weekend: 14 Aug - 16 Aug, 2026

United States of America

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross ($)ScreensTotal Gross ($)Total Gross (INR)
12Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)113,61,44135013,61,44113.02 crores
24Awarapan 212,46,7441362,46,7442.36 crores
32Batwara 194711,01,5503221,01,55097.12 lacs
35DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)267,61605,40,2075.17 crores
53Korean Kanakaraju (Telugu)219,71104,12,1343.95 crores
66Thudakkam (Malayalam)210,26401,01,85297.41 lacs
88Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree (Punjabi)24,4683484,37280.69 lacs
129Panchali Pancha Bhartruka (Telugu)12,275252,2752.18 lacs
151Hushar Pittalu (Telugu)11,735261,7351.66 lacs
155Magudam (Tamil)11,669171,6691.6 lacs
352G.D.N. (Tamil)2266038,46336.79 lacs

Note: Some screens yet to report.

 

Canada

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (US$)ScreensTotal Gross (US$)Total Gross (INR)
7Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)12,30,7763502,30,7762.21 crores
8Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree (Punjabi)22,27,636346,70,1486.41 crores
9Awarapan 212,13,7781362,13,7782.05 crores
25Batwara 1947149,69832249,69847.53 lacs
28DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)236,83701,52,8391.47 crores
40Ishqnama (Punjabi)47,38554,52,2984.33 crores
45Thudakkam (Malayalam)24,766055,88553.45 lacs
84The Great Punjab Robbery (Punjabi)2639023,31122.3 lacs
90Jana Nayagan (Tamil)449105,77,8725.53 crores
103Magudam (Tamil)13731737335671/-
135Korean Kanakaraju (Telugu)296019,91119.05 lacs
140Kankaan De Ohle (Punjabi)338054,33951.97 lacs

 

UK & Ireland

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (£)ScreensTotal Gross (£)Total Gross (INR)
9Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)12,79,370982,79,3703.62 crores
11Awarapan 211,96,902671,96,9022.56 crores
18Batwara 1947141,8447041,84454.22 lacs
21DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)223,151271,56,7312.04 crores
25Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree (Punjabi)219,7581683,0461.08 crores
29Thudakkam (Malayalam)214,601511,63,3592.12 crores
35Agadha (Telugu)17,227237,2279.37 lacs
64Korean Kanakaraju (Telugu)21,9171444,60457.8 lacs
65Ishqnama (Punjabi)41,82671,04,5561.36 crores
83Main Vaapas Aaunga1096212,03,5202.64 crores
121Dhamaal 4654722,82,8493.67 crores
243Magudam (Tamil)16014607774/-
255G.D.N. (Tamil)238215,23019.74 lacs
271The Great Punjab Robbery (Punjabi)2914,5625.92 lacs

 

United Arab Emirates and G.C.C.

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (AED)ScreensTotal Gross (AED)Total Gross (INR)
N.AAwarapan 213,672,500N.A3,672,5009.57 crores

 

Australia

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (A$)ScreensTotal Gross (A$)Total Gross (INR)
8Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)12,24,861382,24,8611.52 crores
10Awarapan 211,80,027511,80,0271.22 crores
24Batwara 1947138,1473538,14725.75 lacs
25Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree (Punjabi)238,101171,77,5671.2 crores
30DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)224,14151,29,79287.61 lacs
58Thudakkam (Malayalam)22,644682,71455.84 lacs
67Korean Kanakaraju (Telugu)22,193337,29225.18 lacs
181G.D.N. (Tamil)25819,5406.44 lacs
183Ishqnama (Punjabi)4461666,04844.59 lacs

 

New Zealand

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (NZ$)ScreensTotal Gross (NZ$)Total Gross (INR)
8Awarapan 2146,8071746,80726.32 lacs
13Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)123,9781323,97813.49 lacs
17Batwara 1947118,3022118,30210.3 lacs
25Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree (Punjabi)25,7171026,14114.7 lacs
38DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)22,566215,2388.57 lacs
77Dhamaal 4624343,44,2331.94 crores
90Jana Nayagan (Tamil)41372294,76953.29 lacs
109Bhai Tera Star Hai340295253535/-
116Tera Yaar Hoon Main44891751567/-

 

Malaysia

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (MYR)ScreensTotal Gross (MYR)Total Gross (INR)
5Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)19,97,738149,97,7382.33 crores
7DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)292,384123,85,61690.01 lacs
13Awarapan 2133,770633,7707.89 lacs
15Jana Nayagan (Tamil)432,3271357,29,92613.38 crores
21Magudam (Tamil)19,40379,4032.2 lacs
24G.D.N. (Tamil)26,849437,7568.82 lacs

Note: Reported screens only.

 

Germany

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (€)ScreensTotal Gross (€)Total Gross (INR)
18Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)164,3674764,36770.94 lacs
34Awarapan 2118,7111818,71120.63 lacs
54DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)210,276627,62730.45 lacs
78Batwara 194714,323324,3234.77 lacs
221Thudakkam (Malayalam)237732,8883.19 lacs

 

Singapore

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (S$)ScreensTotal Gross (S$)Total Gross (INR)
6Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)190,008590,00867.04 lacs
14Jana Nayagan (Tamil)44,75536,36,3054.74 crores
26G.D.N. (Tamil)21,49526,6924.99 lacs

 

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection , Awarapan 2 Movie Review

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