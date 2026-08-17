AWARAPAN 2 collects 2.02 mil. USD [Rs. 19.31 cr.] in overseas

Awarapan 2 has collected approx. 2.02 mil. USD [Rs. 19.31 cr.] in overseas in its opening weekend with UAE-GCC, contributing approx. 50% of its overseas business. In just its opening weekend, the movie has emerged as the HIGHEST-GROSSING solo Emraan Hashmi film in the overseas markets.
Weekend: 14 Aug - 16 Aug, 2026
United States of America
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross ($)
|Screens
|Total Gross ($)
|Total Gross (INR)
|12
|Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)
|1
|13,61,441
|350
|13,61,441
|13.02 crores
|24
|Awarapan 2
|1
|2,46,744
|136
|2,46,744
|2.36 crores
|32
|Batwara 1947
|1
|1,01,550
|322
|1,01,550
|97.12 lacs
|35
|DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)
|2
|67,616
|0
|5,40,207
|5.17 crores
|53
|Korean Kanakaraju (Telugu)
|2
|19,711
|0
|4,12,134
|3.95 crores
|66
|Thudakkam (Malayalam)
|2
|10,264
|0
|1,01,852
|97.41 lacs
|88
|Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree (Punjabi)
|2
|4,468
|34
|84,372
|80.69 lacs
|129
|Panchali Pancha Bhartruka (Telugu)
|1
|2,275
|25
|2,275
|2.18 lacs
|151
|Hushar Pittalu (Telugu)
|1
|1,735
|26
|1,735
|1.66 lacs
|155
|Magudam (Tamil)
|1
|1,669
|17
|1,669
|1.6 lacs
|352
|G.D.N. (Tamil)
|2
|266
|0
|38,463
|36.79 lacs
Note: Some screens yet to report.
Canada
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (US$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (US$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|7
|Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)
|1
|2,30,776
|350
|2,30,776
|2.21 crores
|8
|Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree (Punjabi)
|2
|2,27,636
|34
|6,70,148
|6.41 crores
|9
|Awarapan 2
|1
|2,13,778
|136
|2,13,778
|2.05 crores
|25
|Batwara 1947
|1
|49,698
|322
|49,698
|47.53 lacs
|28
|DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)
|2
|36,837
|0
|1,52,839
|1.47 crores
|40
|Ishqnama (Punjabi)
|4
|7,385
|5
|4,52,298
|4.33 crores
|45
|Thudakkam (Malayalam)
|2
|4,766
|0
|55,885
|53.45 lacs
|84
|The Great Punjab Robbery (Punjabi)
|2
|639
|0
|23,311
|22.3 lacs
|90
|Jana Nayagan (Tamil)
|4
|491
|0
|5,77,872
|5.53 crores
|103
|Magudam (Tamil)
|1
|373
|17
|373
|35671/-
|135
|Korean Kanakaraju (Telugu)
|2
|96
|0
|19,911
|19.05 lacs
|140
|Kankaan De Ohle (Punjabi)
|3
|38
|0
|54,339
|51.97 lacs
UK & Ireland
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (£)
|Screens
|Total Gross (£)
|Total Gross (INR)
|9
|Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)
|1
|2,79,370
|98
|2,79,370
|3.62 crores
|11
|Awarapan 2
|1
|1,96,902
|67
|1,96,902
|2.56 crores
|18
|Batwara 1947
|1
|41,844
|70
|41,844
|54.22 lacs
|21
|DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)
|2
|23,151
|27
|1,56,731
|2.04 crores
|25
|Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree (Punjabi)
|2
|19,758
|16
|83,046
|1.08 crores
|29
|Thudakkam (Malayalam)
|2
|14,601
|51
|1,63,359
|2.12 crores
|35
|Agadha (Telugu)
|1
|7,227
|23
|7,227
|9.37 lacs
|64
|Korean Kanakaraju (Telugu)
|2
|1,917
|14
|44,604
|57.8 lacs
|65
|Ishqnama (Punjabi)
|4
|1,826
|7
|1,04,556
|1.36 crores
|83
|Main Vaapas Aaunga
|10
|962
|1
|2,03,520
|2.64 crores
|121
|Dhamaal 4
|6
|547
|2
|2,82,849
|3.67 crores
|243
|Magudam (Tamil)
|1
|60
|14
|60
|7774/-
|255
|G.D.N. (Tamil)
|2
|38
|2
|15,230
|19.74 lacs
|271
|The Great Punjab Robbery (Punjabi)
|2
|9
|1
|4,562
|5.92 lacs
United Arab Emirates and G.C.C.
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (AED)
|Screens
|Total Gross (AED)
|Total Gross (INR)
|N.A
|Awarapan 2
|1
|3,672,500
|N.A
|3,672,500
|9.57 crores
Australia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (A$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (A$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|8
|Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)
|1
|2,24,861
|38
|2,24,861
|1.52 crores
|10
|Awarapan 2
|1
|1,80,027
|51
|1,80,027
|1.22 crores
|24
|Batwara 1947
|1
|38,147
|35
|38,147
|25.75 lacs
|25
|Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree (Punjabi)
|2
|38,101
|17
|1,77,567
|1.2 crores
|30
|DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)
|2
|24,141
|5
|1,29,792
|87.61 lacs
|58
|Thudakkam (Malayalam)
|2
|2,644
|6
|82,714
|55.84 lacs
|67
|Korean Kanakaraju (Telugu)
|2
|2,193
|3
|37,292
|25.18 lacs
|181
|G.D.N. (Tamil)
|2
|58
|1
|9,540
|6.44 lacs
|183
|Ishqnama (Punjabi)
|4
|46
|16
|66,048
|44.59 lacs
New Zealand
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (NZ$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (NZ$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|8
|Awarapan 2
|1
|46,807
|17
|46,807
|26.32 lacs
|13
|Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)
|1
|23,978
|13
|23,978
|13.49 lacs
|17
|Batwara 1947
|1
|18,302
|21
|18,302
|10.3 lacs
|25
|Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree (Punjabi)
|2
|5,717
|10
|26,141
|14.7 lacs
|38
|DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)
|2
|2,566
|2
|15,238
|8.57 lacs
|77
|Dhamaal 4
|6
|243
|4
|3,44,233
|1.94 crores
|90
|Jana Nayagan (Tamil)
|4
|137
|22
|94,769
|53.29 lacs
|109
|Bhai Tera Star Hai
|3
|40
|2
|952
|53535/-
|116
|Tera Yaar Hoon Main
|4
|4
|8
|917
|51567/-
Malaysia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (MYR)
|Screens
|Total Gross (MYR)
|Total Gross (INR)
|5
|Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)
|1
|9,97,738
|14
|9,97,738
|2.33 crores
|7
|DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)
|2
|92,384
|12
|3,85,616
|90.01 lacs
|13
|Awarapan 2
|1
|33,770
|6
|33,770
|7.89 lacs
|15
|Jana Nayagan (Tamil)
|4
|32,327
|13
|57,29,926
|13.38 crores
|21
|Magudam (Tamil)
|1
|9,403
|7
|9,403
|2.2 lacs
|24
|G.D.N. (Tamil)
|2
|6,849
|4
|37,756
|8.82 lacs
Note: Reported screens only.
Germany
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (€)
|Screens
|Total Gross (€)
|Total Gross (INR)
|18
|Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)
|1
|64,367
|47
|64,367
|70.94 lacs
|34
|Awarapan 2
|1
|18,711
|18
|18,711
|20.63 lacs
|54
|DC: The Bloody Valentine (Tamil)
|2
|10,276
|6
|27,627
|30.45 lacs
|78
|Batwara 1947
|1
|4,323
|32
|4,323
|4.77 lacs
|221
|Thudakkam (Malayalam)
|2
|377
|3
|2,888
|3.19 lacs
Singapore
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (S$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (S$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|6
|Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)
|1
|90,008
|5
|90,008
|67.04 lacs
|14
|Jana Nayagan (Tamil)
|4
|4,755
|3
|6,36,305
|4.74 crores
|26
|G.D.N. (Tamil)
|2
|1,495
|2
|6,692
|4.99 lacs