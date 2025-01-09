After the success of Sikandar Ka Muqqadar, Zoya Afroz has joined hands with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey once again as the lead for Netflix’s upcoming global series starring Emraan Hashmi. While fans are looking forward to the release of the next season of Kay Kay Menon starrer Special Ops series currently, Neeraj Pandey has jumped on to his next and has reportedly begun the shoot for his upcoming Netflix global series starring Emraan Hashmi, along with his female lead Zoya Afroz.

Zoya Afroz begins shoot for Netflix – Neeraj Pandey series starring Emraan Hashmi

A source close to the project confirmed about the actress joining the cast and shared, “It is a thriller show, a genre Neeraj Pandey has masterfully aced over the years. This will be Emraan’s first collaboration with Neeraj, while second with Zoya Afroz. Her brief yet impactful performance in Sikandar Ka Muqqadar hugely impressed Neeraj, so when he was looking for the female lead for his upcoming project, which is expected to be the biggest show of 2025, he immediately chose Zoya.”

Zoya Afroz has scaled an impressive journey from a child actor to a pageant winner, and now carving her space for herself as an impactful performer with varied and interesting series like Matsyakaand, Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy, and the recent Sikandar Ka Muqaddar amongst others. Also, looking forward to the release of her theatrical film Objection My Lord, Zoya Afroz is paving her way as a rising star.

While details of the actress’ character and the series are currently being kept under wraps, earlier reports suggest that it will belong to the thriller genre, something that Neeraj Pandey is known for. We also hear that Emraan Hashmi fans are quite excited about him choosing such a subject and essaying this power-packed avatar.

