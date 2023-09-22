To mark 45 years of the celebrated action thriller film directed by Chandra Barot, Don that released on 12th May 1978, the famed leading lady of the 1970s and ‘80s. Zeenat Aman has joined hands with not-for-profit organization, Film Heritage Foundation to present an exclusive one-night-only live event in Mumbai. Titled ‘Zeenat Aman Rewind To Don’, the event will be hosted on September 29 at the 1000-seater majestic Regal Cinema in Colaba.

Zeenat Aman to pay an ode to Don; to present an EXCLUSIVE one-night-only live event

The presentation will feature not just a 3-hour screening of the restored version of the original landmark film Don but will also witness the film’s lead female protagonist Zeenat Aman engage in an evening of conversation about her life and career with filmmaker and director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, over a 30-minute moderated session.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Filmmaker and Director of, the Film Heritage Foundation states, “It is my honour and a dream come true to present a special screening of Don in conversation with the one and only Zeenat Aman. When we screened Don at the Bachchan Back to the Beginning festival last year, the audience fell in love with “Roma” all over again. Her tremendous charisma and her aura of grace and sensuality are timeless and it is no wonder that she continues to be a star today. I am looking forward to my conversation with her that will give the audience a rare opportunity to listen to a diva walk down memory lane and to watch the original Don with the original Roma on the big screen.”

Zeenat Aman states, “Film Heritage Foundation is doing such incredible work to preserve and give our classic films a second life in cinemas. I am so happy to be presenting the special screening of Don with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur of the Film Heritage Foundation and looking forward to our conversation. Unfortunately, I missed watching the film at the Bachchan Back to the Beginning Festival last year, but I am excited that it is being presented at a special screening and I can’t wait to watch it back on the big screen on September 29th. I know that even 45 years after its release, the original Don is still a blockbuster.”

Last year, the Film Heritage Foundation was instrumental in curating a nationwide four-day film festival titled ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’ on the occasion of the legendary actor’s 80th birthday that featured screenings of restored versions of more than 10 of his landmark films including Don.

