Many actresses in the past have opened up about trolls shaming them for wearing ‘inappropriate’ clothes to body shaming them. The recent actress to have raised her voice against this is Debina Bonnerjee, who is married to co-actor Gurmeet Choudhary and is a mother of two children. In her vlog, Debina recalled the time when trolls called her ‘fat’ and even told her to not wear certain clothes because they ‘don’t suit’ her body type.

Debina Bonnerjee hits back at trolls who called her ‘fat’; says, “You were rude and you are still rude”

Readers would be aware that Debina Bonnerjee is also quite active on the social media and vlogging circuit since the actress gives glimpses of her life on these platforms. In the recent vlog posted by the actress where she was seen gearing up to get her second daughter a ear piercing, told her fans about her favourite dress. The actress revealed that there was a time when this dress wouldn’t fit her but thanks to constant trolling about her weight, she was inspired to lose it and is now comfortably fitting into the favourite dress with ease.

She said, “Lockdown se pehle hum log gaye the Gir (a national park in Gujarat), ye tab lia. Just lockdown se pehle, in 2020. Ye dress mera kaafi favourite tha lekin mujhe fit hi nahi ho raha tha. Thanks to all your comments jo aap roz hamesha likhte rehte ‘ye kapde aap pe suit nahi kar rahe' ‘aap moti ho, moti ho, moti ho'. Aap kya mujhe discourage kar rahe ho? Nahi. Har ek cheez ka achi cheez dhundh lena chahiye (I had bought this dress just before lockdown when we had been to Gir. This dress was my favourite but it never fitted me. But thanks to all your comments. You always write about how the clothes don’t fit me properly and constantly told me, ‘I am fat, I am fat’. But you can’t discourage me. No. But I always find something positive even amid negativity).

She continued, “Mujhe pata hai ki maine isliye weight put on nahi kia ki mai khushi se khai pi masti kari, I had reasons to put on weight. And definitely, thoda sa rude the aap log and rude hai lekin (I know I haven’t put on weight because I was having food and having fun. I had my reasons to do so. And definitely, you were a little rude and you are still rude). I am loving the fact that I am working towards it and jaisa maine kaha tha (like I said), May 22 se mera diet start ho gya hai aur workout bhi start ho gaya hai (my diet and workout has started). So, I have lost weight.”

Debina Bonnerjee became a mother in April 2022 when she welcomed her first daughter Lianna and later yet again, the actress welcomed her second child, Divisha in November 2022.

Also Read: Photos: Gurmeet Choudhary celebrates his wife Debina Bonnerjee’s birthday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.