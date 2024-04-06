Multi-faceted actor Aparshakti Khurana is all set to take the audience on a thrilling ride with his upcoming film Berlin. Recently, Berlin made its way to the newest edition of the esteemed Red Lorry Film Festival, where it was exclusively premiered for the audience. Khurana attended the premiere and received a heap of praise for his portrayal.

Aparshakti Khurana starrer Berlin premieres at Red Lorry Film Festival

Readers may recall that earlier, Berlin made its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in October 2023 and was also showcased at the 67th BFI London Film Festival and the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

Aparshakti Khurana’s Berlin is set in 1993 in New Delhi and written and directed by Atul Sabharwal of Netflix crime thriller Class of 83 fame. It narrates a story about a deaf-mute young man who is accused and arrested by the Bureau for being a spy. The film will be produced by Zee Studios, Sabharwal and Manav Shrivastav under Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures. It also stars Ishwak Singh.

Beyond Berlin, Aparshakti Khurana will also be seen in the horror-comedy Stree 2, and a documentary titled Finding Ram.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana turns his version of Hemlet song ‘Barbaad’ into a Choley Bhaturey craving anthem! Watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.